Everton winger Demarai Gray has a “match-winning quality” and could play a part in the Toffees’ do-or-die showdown with Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Sunday, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche’s side’s Premier League fate will be decided after this weekend’s final round of fixtures.

Everton team news – Demarai Gray

According to Dyche, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be absent for Everton's clash with Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers and looked devastated as he hobbled off the pitch.

The Toffees need to match or better the results of Leicester City and Leeds United to keep themselves in the Premier League, with a win guaranteeing their survival irrespective of occurrences elsewhere.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Dyche will feel he can get the job done and secure the Merseyside outfit’s Premier League status for another season.

But with Calvert-Lewin out, Dyche may have to choose to deploy Neal Maupay, Ellis Simms or Gray in the centre-forward role on one of the biggest weekends in Everton’s history.

And Brown believes there’s an argument for playing two of the trio and has suggested that Gray’s “dribbling and pace” could be important.

What has Brown said about Everton and Gray?

Ahead of Everton’s fixture with Bournemouth, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “If Calvert-Lewin can't play, there is an argument for trying to play two of Maupay, Gray and Simms.

“I would like to see Demarai Gray somewhere in the team. I just think he has a match-winning quality sometimes. His dribbling and pace could be important in this game.

“I'd like to see him in the starting lineup somewhere, whether upfront or out wide.”

How has Gray performed for Everton this season?

Gray has been far from Everton’s worst player this season and will feel he has the opportunity to become the club’s saviour on Sunday.

The £17m-valued star has made 35 appearances this term, hitting the back of the net six times and registering one assist, making him the side’s second-top scorer for the campaign behind Dwight McNeil (seven goals).

And the £1.7m signing is a threat to opposition defences, as shown by the fact he has been fouled 1.5 times per game in the top-flight this season whilst producing 1.7 shots and 1.2 key passes, according to WhoScored.

Therefore, if Calvert-Lewin is passed unfit to play when Bournemouth visit Goodison Park, Dyche could do worse than put his faith in Gray as the Toffees look to avoid a first relegation since 1951.