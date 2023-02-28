Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hamstring issue will keep him out of the Toffees' trip to Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hamstring issue is likely to keep him out for "around 4-6 weeks" from the point of injury at Goodison Park, expert Ben Dinnery has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The £100,000 per-week earner is unavailable for Wednesday evening’s trip to Arsenal.

Everton injury news – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin has missed Everton’s last three fixtures, having had to be replaced in the Toffees’ showdown with upcoming opponents Arsenal at the beginning of February.

The 25-year-old is recovering from a hamstring injury, but when pressed if there were any positive updates on the striker’s condition, Everton head coach Sean Dyche responded by saying (via LiverpoolWorld): “Only that he’s recovering,” before stating that there has been no timescale set on his return as of yet.

Dinnery has recently told GiveMeSport that Everton are leaving “no stone unturned” as the Merseyside outfit look to get to the root of the forward’s frequent injury issues and are exploring ways of keeping him fit.

And the injury expert thinks that Calvert-Lewin's injury could cause a six-week absence from the point of the initial occurrence over three weeks ago, with the league’s lowest scorers set to be without the Sheffield-born star for several crucial fixtures in the club’s bid to stay in the Premier League.

What has Dinnery said about Everton and Calvert-Lewin?

Dinnery told GiveMeSport: “We're certainly not expecting Calvert-Lewin to be involved against Arsenal, that's probably going to come too soon.

“I think we're potentially looking at around 4-6 weeks or so with regards to that hamstring problem.

“It's not just this injury in particular that the club are focusing on.”

How has Calvert-Lewin performed this season?

Having suffered from various injury issues over the last two campaigns, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Calvert-Lewin has been unable to hit his stride this season.

The 11-cap England international has made just 12 appearances for the Toffees this season, hitting the back of the net on one occasion, indicating that the striker’s fitness levels have restricted his impact on Merseyside.

It comes as no shock that the 6 foot 2 striker has only been able to achieve a WhoScored rating of 6.41 for his displays in the top flight this term, ranking him as the squad’s 15th-best-performer of players still at the club.

His last season that wasn’t hampered by injury came during the 2020/21 campaign, in which he scored 21 goals and provided five assists for his teammates across 39 appearances, a record that Dyche would love to have at his disposal in the club’s current climate.

Therefore, Calvert-Lewin’s absence will no doubt come as a further setback to Everton, who will need to find more goals from within the side to fire their way to safety again this season.

