Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could give Sean Dyche a 'huge boost' in their hunt for Premier League survival by returning from injury, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has endured frequent fitness struggles in the last few months, leading him to spend much of 2022/23 on the sidelines.

Everton latest news - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

As per The Liverpool Echo, Calvert-Lewin stepped up his recovery from injury earlier this week, playing 70 minutes in a behind-closed-doors training match for Everton against Chester.

The England international couldn't get himself on the scoresheet during the affair; however, it is the first time he has stepped onto the pitch in Blues' colours since early February when he was taken off against Arsenal due to a hamstring problem.

On social media, Calvert-Lewin also seemed to suggest that he was back fit and available for selection, posting an image of himself with a caption on Twitter reading, "Bring on Saturday!"

Next up for the Toffees is a trip to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, where a win could take them three points clear of the relegation zone if other results fall their way.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

Journalist O'Rourke believes that Calvert-Lewin could become a 'difference-maker' in Everton's hunt for Premier League survival.

O'Rourke told GMS: "It's a huge boost and he potentially could be a difference-maker for Everton. He's just been so badly missed by Everton this season; they haven't had a number nine who can get them a regular flow of goals this season. We all know that Everton's problem this season has been the lack of goals. That's why they find themselves in this relegation dogfight. I think with Calvert-Lewin back for the survival run-in, his goals could prove the difference, maybe turning some games into wins and picking up a crucial three points for Everton. As I said, at this stage of season, you want your best players fit and ready to go and maybe a fresh and raring-to-go Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be the spearhead to secure Everton in the Premier League again."

How badly have Everton missed Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

In his absence, Everton have gone between using Demarai Gray, Ellis Simms and Neal Maupay to spearhead the forward line to varying degrees of what you would define as success.

Nevertheless, the Toffees have been missing a lynchpin in attack, which Calvert-Lewin most certainly can offer the side when he isn't on the treatment table.

In his time at Goodison Park, the £100k-a-week ace has recorded 59 goals and 18 assists in 203 appearances, as per Transfermarkt, becoming a fan favourite due to his presence in the final third.

With just seven Premier League matches left to play, everyone involved with Everton will be praying that Calvert-Lewin can step up and be the man to help secure their top-flight safety.