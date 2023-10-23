Highlights Dominic Calvert-Lewin's value has significantly increased since his £1.5 million move to Everton in 2016, reaching a high point in 2020/21.

Calvert-Lewin's performance under Carlo Ancelotti saw him become more efficient in front of goal, with 16 goals in 33 games in the 2020/21 season.

Injuries have recently impacted Calvert-Lewin's market value, dropping it significantly, but his presence on the pitch is crucial for Everton's survival bid.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is currently the key to Everton's survival bid with the forward being a vital cog in the machine built by Sean Dyche since the manager took over from Frank Lampard earlier in 2023. The forward was initially brought in as a 19-year-old from Sheffield United in 2016 and has grown enormously as a player since then.

It is perhaps not a surprise to see the 26-year-old has increased in value significantly since his £1.5 million move over seven years ago. Calvert-Lewin was given plenty of game time upon his arrival on Merseyside by Ronald Koeman and then Sam Allardyce during the first two years of his Everton career.

He was initially used as a wide player with the task of getting forward to support the main striker at the time, Romelu Lukaku. Being deployed mainly from the left-flank, it was clear to see the teenager had a good presence in the air that would only grow stronger as his body continued to grow. While it did take some time for things to click in front of goal, the departure of the aforementioned Lukaku certainly helped in this regard as the Englishman became the talisman for his team.

As he grew in stature at the club and found his confidence, Calvert-Lewin's value increased quite significantly as he approached the best years of his career to date.

A steady increase in market value

Success didn't come in an instant for the young striker at Goodison Park despite being given a respectable number of minutes through his first two campaigns. Even with Calvert-Lewin almost learning on the job while playing in an unfamiliar role, the former Sheffield United man was able to see his value increase on a consistent basis from the £1.5 million transfer fee he initially signed for.

Within three years, his market value had grown at a steady pace until it reached £19 million in December 2019 according to Transfermarkt as he was now 22-years-old. Still being very young, there was plenty of room for improvement but an increase of more than £17 million in the early stages of his career goes to show his standing in the game growing.

Calvert-Lewin's highest ever transfer market value

In front of goal, the two most impactful season the England international has registered to date came in 2019/20 and 2020/21. The majority of this spell also saw Everton managed by legendary Italian manager, Carlo Ancelotti. The current Real Madrid boss really got the best out of Calvert-Lewin during his spell at Goodison Park with the forward developing his hold-up play while also becoming more efficient in the goalcoring department.

He managed to register 13 goals in 36 appearances in the league during the 2019/20 campaign which is a record just slightly better than one goal in every three matches. It is an even more respectable record when considering the Toffees finished 12th in the table that season and he would only go on to improve the following year.

2020/21 saw the Englishman strike on 16 occasions from only 33 games which is extremely close to averaging a goal every two games, and that is a marked improvement. This was the campaign that saw the highest point ever for his market value according to Transfermarkt as Calvert-Lewin was valued at just under £40 million for an entire year from December 2020 to December 2021.

Injury woes have had an impact on Calvert-Lewin's transfer value

The number of games that have featured the number nine have been a lot more scarce since he hit that high point in terms of transfer value. He featured in less than half of the club's league matches in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons after suffering multiple different fitness issues. The goals also dried up as the team struggled on the pitch and found themselves in relegation battles.

He only managed to score seven goals across the two seasons mentioned previously and with that, came a sharp decline in his market value especially in the past year. From the height of close to £40 million, Calvert-Lewin saw his value drop by almost £10 million in the 12 months that followed as the injuries began to stack up.

His value now is around £22 million which isn't far off half of the highest his valuation has ever been. The 26-year-old makes a significant impact when he finds himself on the pitch for Dyche with the team really struggling to find the net on a consistent basis. Keeping him fit could be the key to keeping the club in the top flight of English football with the Toffees yet to ever be relegated to the second tier.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Premier League stats (via Transfermarkt)

Season Appearances Goals 2023/24 6 2 2022/23 17 2 2021/22 17 5 2020/21 33 16 2019/20 36 13 2018/19 35 6 2017/18 32 4 2016/17 11 1

A transfer could be on the horizon for Calvert-Lewin

It may depend on whether Everton remain in the Premier League, but a transfer could occur in the near future for the English forward with many other clubs in the division looking to add a consistent goalscorer to their ranks. Brentford are a team that could be in the market for a new number nine with speculation growing that Ivan Toney could be heading for the exit door.

Calvert-Lewin has many similar attributes to Toney, with both men being very strong physical presences in the penalty area while also being more than capable of bringing their teammates into the game by backing into opposition defenders and protecting the ball. Toney did net 20 Premier League goals last season which is more than his compatriot's highest scoring season, but being part of a stronger team could help bridge that gap.

Journalist, Pete O'Rourke, told GIVEMESPORT back in April that he believed Calvert-Lewin was 'on the radar' at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta could be on the look-out for a centre-forward as Gabriel Jesus has suffered from injury problems, but that does mean it may be a gamble to sign another injury prone player.

Not only will Premier League clubs be looking in his direction however, as it has already been reported by The Sun that Steven Gerrard is readying a move to bring Celvert-Lewin to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. The lucrative amount of money being offered to players to join the Middle Eastern league is one of the top drawing factors, but the fact that Gerrard and Jordan Henderson are already with the club could be the key to securing a deal.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.