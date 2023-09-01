Everton are looking to snare West Ham United outcast Maxwel Cornet before the window slams shut at 11pm, but any potential deal could hinge on a range of other transfers, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Cornet, who pockets £65,000-per-week in east London, has made just one appearance since the new season got underway, highlighting that he has fallen hugely out-of-favour under Moyes' tutelage.

Everton transfer news – Maxwel Cornet

To follow on from the addition of Portuguese striker Beto, who scored on his debut for the club, Sean Dyche is looking to shore up his front line, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes being a persistent concern and Neal Maupay seemingly having run his course at the club.

As such, MailOnline have reported that Dyche’s side are currently in dialogue with the east Londoner-based club over a loan deal for the Cornet and the Toffees chief’s existing relationship with him from their respective Turf Moor stints is understood to be one of the deciding factors in their heavy interest.

And the English boss will want to get this one wrapped up sharpish as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT the Toffees would ideally prefer an ‘early deadline day decision’ to be made regarding their hunt of the Ivory Coast international which, in turn, will allow them to focus on other potential business.

Now, however, talkSPORT’s Crook has told GIVEMESPORT why Cornet’s potential transfer to Everton will rely on a ‘domino effect’.

Sales From Summer Deadline Day Transfers 2002-2021 (excluding undisclosed fees) Club Fees received Man United £132m Everton £67m Tottenham £57m Arsenal £47m Leicester £37m Newcastle £37m Liverpool £35m Fulham £31m Norwich £21m Swansea £21m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Alex Crook say about Everton and Maxwel Cornet?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said: “Che Adams, I think has turned them down, hence the fact that Beto came in. Obviously, Maxwel Cornet played really well under Sean Dyche at Burnley so that one makes a lot of sense. But I think there’s a sort of domino effect on that one in that, once Fulham sell Joao Palhinha, that will give them funds to bring in Alex Iwobi from Everton, which will then free up a spot for Maxwel Cornet and so it goes on. But, I could see that happening.”

Read All The Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal

What else is happening at Everton on deadline day?

While new faces arriving at Goodison Park is bound to be the priority on deadline day, they could still allow Maupay to explore pastures new if the right situation presented itself, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT. The 27-year-old Frenchman has struggled to nail down a starting position since his move and is unlikely to get another real chance of cementing the No.9 berth any time soon.

With an influx of attacking threat coming through the doors in Merseyside, the former Brighton centre-forward’s opportunities are likely to take a knock, especially as he only managed to net just one goal in the Premier League last campaign.