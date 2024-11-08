Nobody’s story of their rise to the upper echelon of European football is quite like that of Ademola Lookman’s. Growing up in London, the now 27-year-old striker started his football journey as an amateur, participating in Sunday League football before being spotted by Charlton Athletic in 2014.

After a failed – and very brief - stint with Everton in the Premier League, he made a permanent switch to German side RB Leipzig after an initial loan spell, where once again, he would endure a short stint. Lookman was then sent back out on loan twice, to Fulham and Leicester City, respectively.

In 2022, he wound up heading off to the Serie A to join Atalanta, in what is now viewed as a career-defining move, where he has since developed into a star and even placed 14th in the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or – something nobody could have foreseen just two years ago.

Now, early on in the 2024/25 season, Lookman has picked up from exactly where he left off last campaign, and, according to WhoScored.com, is statistically the 10th-best player in world football right now, and the best in his position.

Inside Lookman’s Failed Stint in Merseyside

Everton seemingly gave up hope on the striker too early

Lookman was long on the radar of Everton before they made their move, and once they brought the prospect with a ton of potential to the club in 2017 from Charlton, they thought they had found their man, especially after he scored on his top-flight debut against none other than Manchester City.

But, those heights would never be reached again, at least not in Evertonian blue, with Lookman failing to impress then-manager Ronald Koeman from that moment, and seeing his chances to step out onto the pitch dwindle week-by-week.

Ademola Lookman - Everton Premier League Statistics (2016-19) Appearances 36 Starts 7 Goals 1 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.62 Shots on Target Per 90 0.76

With Koeman sacked as the Toffees' manager in October 2017, Sam Allardyce's appointment gave renewed hope to the teenager that he could impress and reignite his career on Merseyside. Alas, his fortunes didn't change, and he took to the field just 21 times in total, though only three were starts.

This prompted him to explore loan options, opting to go to Leipzig in January 2018, despite Allardyce preferring he moved to Derby County, but the forward would score a quickfire five goals, and provide four assists in just 11 appearances for the German outfit.

Upon his return after his loan spell was up, Marco Silva had replaced Allardyce as manager, which once again fueled the idea that Lookman could finally be given an opportunity at Everton. Unfortunately, he appeared to have his heart set on returning to Leipzig, while Silva admitted to the Liverpool Echo in 2019 that he was left less than impressed with his player's progress as a player that summer.

"He is a young football player but, being honest with you, I expect Ademola to be on a different level already this season. I keep believing, 100%, in his quality as a football player, there are no doubts about that, but what I want to see coming from him is the same desire coming from him, each day, to achieve that, to reach that level he wants and the level I believe he can play at."

With the player and new manager not seeing eye-to-eye, and strong competition for attacking places in the starting XI with Richarlison and Theo Walcott both then on the team, and the overall lack of stability with the seemingly never-ending turnover at the managerial level, there is little wonder why he struggled to settle at the club, and favoured a fresh start elsewhere.

Coming of Age in Italy

His historic hat-trick clinched Atalanta their first-ever European title

Lookman joined Atalanta from Leipzig in August 2022, the same year he switched his international allegiance from England to Nigeria, on a four-year deal with a fee worth in the region of €10 million, and meshed with his new team from the jump.

He netted on his debut against Sampdoria, and from then on, the club knew they had a special talent on their hands. At the end of his debut season with his new team, Lookman finished as their top scorer, averaging a goal just under every two games, scoring 15 goals in 33 contests.

The Super Eagles striker had more in store for the 2023/24 campaign, where he found the back of the net 17 times in 45 games across all competitions. This helped Atalanta achieve a fourth-place finish in Serie A, only marginally behind Juventus in third, and AC Milan in second, though they were 25 points off first-placed Inter Milan.

But it was Lookman's goal-scoring prowess which propelled Atalanta to Europa League glory, with him becoming the first-ever player to score a hat-trick in the competition's final, whilst simultaneously handing opponents Bayer Leverkusen their first of what would be just two defeats in their entire season.

This historic moment came just four years after his infamous failed panenka penalty attempt when playing for Fulham, which ultimately cost his team a point on the night - some rise to the pinnacle of European football glory that is.

By far his career-best season, Lookman's achievements were recognised when he was nominated on the 30-man shortlist for the biggest prize in individual football - the Ballon d'Or.

While he didn't really come close to ever winning it, he did finish 14th overall in the final rankings, which is a huge achievement for a player who was once considered a Premier League bust, and must have been such a cathartic, full-circle moment for the attacker.

Having already mustered eight goals and five assists in just 13 appearances this season, the Nigerian forward currently ranks 10th overall in WhoScored.com's statistical rankings, with him having averaged a match rating of 7.79.

Lookman has truly come of age and is living proof that players will thrive when placed in the right environment to succeed, which has paid significant dividends to both the 27-year-old and Atalanta, with the team firmly in a title race at this stage of the season.

