Highlights Dwight McNeil has been instrumental in Everton's recent performances after a slow start to the season.

Sean Dyche's belief in McNeil and his encouragement to play with a smile on his face has brought out the best in the winger, according to the Everton manager.

Journalist Paul Brown has even seen glimpses of former Everton winger Kevin Sheedy in McNeil.

Everton winger Dwight McNeil has enjoyed an impressive few weeks under Sean Dyche, and journalist Paul Brown has compared the former Burnley midfielder to an Everton legend. In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Brown discusses the impact McNeil is having on the team at the moment.

The Toffees have won their last three games in the Premier League, with McNeil being instrumental in all three victories. McNeil has come under scrutiny at times this season after failing to score in the opening few months, but he's beginning to repay the faith shown in him by Dyche.

Dyche knows McNeil from his days with Burnley and has been his boss for the majority of his career, and he stuck by him despite a tricky start to the season. McNeil's work rate and defensive ability are rarely questioned, but he's also starting to contribute in the final third once again.

Sean Dyche has brought the best out of McNeil

As previously mentioned, McNeil struggled to contribute in the final third in the opening few months of the campaign. Against Nottingham Forest at the start of December, McNeil scored his first goal of the season to help the Toffees win 1-0. Despite his lack of goals before the Forest game, Dyche stuck by the former Burnley winger, possibly due to the defensive work rate he brings to the side.

Dwight McNeil - Everton Stats (Last three games) Stats Output Average rating 7.9 Goals 2 Assists 1 Chances created 5 Stats according to FotMob

Dyche has recently admitted that he believes he has brought the best out of McNeil by urging him to play with a smile on his face and release the pressure he puts on himself...

“He puts a lot of weight on himself and I told him: ‘You’ve got to relax that, release it and enjoy your performances.’ Play with a smile. When he plays with a smile he runs hard for the team and it all starts to come together. I think he’s done that since I’ve been in and I’m very pleased he’s getting the rewards. He’s got power, we know that, and they were two very good goals [Against Forest and Newcastle].”

McNeil is crucial to how Dyche wants his Everton side to play, predominantly due to his off-the-ball work, which might often go unnoticed. His work rate defensively, helping to track back and help Vitalii Mykolenko in defence is imperative to the Merseyside club's impressive defensive record this season.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that McNeil has really been shining in the last few weeks for Everton and he's compared him to legendary winger Kevin Sheedy. The journalist adds that he doesn't expect McNeil to ever reach the ability of Sheedy, but he sees little glimpses of the former Everton star in him. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I want to talk about Dwight McNeil, not just against Chelsea, but in the last few weeks, I think he's really been shining. He's not in the same class and will probably never reach the same level, but at times, I see little glimpses of Kevin Sheedy in McNeil. There were a couple of moments in the Chelsea game that were really good. He's got an ability to drive forward. He's obviously got great shooting range, a little bit of vision. He's been making and creating goals lately and he's also exactly what Sean Dyche likes when it comes to putting a defensive shift in."

Sean Dyche has transformed Everton

Back in November, Everton were given a 10-point deduction after breaching financial regulations which plunged them into the relegation zone. Since then, the Toffees have secured nine points from a possible 12 and have already climbed out of the bottom three. Before the sanction, Dyche was already starting to get a tune out of his players, but the harsh deduction has appeared to galvanise the side.

If you ignore the 10 points that have been taken off Everton, the Toffees would be sitting in the top half of the Premier League table. Considering how close the Merseyside club were to relegation last season, Dyche deserves a lot of credit for transforming the team. Everton are now four points above the relegation zone after their latest victory. Dyche's men could so easily have crumbled when they were hit with the sanction, but the performances they are producing should easily steer them clear of the drop.