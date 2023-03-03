Everton boss Sean Dyche is 'able to rely' on keeping his side in games defensively, which was missing under Frank Lampard, Dean Jones told GMS.

Everton boss Sean Dyche is generally 'able to rely' on keeping his side in games defensively which was something missing under Frank Lampard, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

The 51-year-old has been in charge at Goodison Park since late January when he replaced Frank Lampard and is now attempting to preserve the Toffees' Premier League status.

Since taking over in the blue half of Merseyside, Dyche has managed two wins and three defeats in his first five matches at Goodison Park, though his side lie in the relegation zone.

In terms of scoreline, both wins achieved against Arsenal and Leeds United occurred by a score of 1-0, whereas two of their losses were by a score of 2-0 against Liverpool and Aston Villa, before they were well beaten 4-0 by the Gunners in midweek.

Dyche had previously called on his players to step up at the Emirates, as cited by the Liverpool Echo, but it failed to materialise.

In his pre-match press conference, the former Burnley manager said: "It's a tough place to go - we know that. It's a long-standing thing Everton haven't done so well there in getting results. But as part of your mentality, you want to change that. You go there almost expecting nothing - that in itself is a nice weapon to have. If everyone expects that you are not going to get anything...let's go and get something.

What has Dean Jones said about Sean Dyche?

Journalist Jones believes that the 'margins are narrow' usually in matches under Dyche, unlike under previous boss Lampard, which in turn gives the Toffees a better chance of picking up points between now and the end of the campaign.

Jones told GMS: "The thing with Everton is that the margins are narrow and that wasn't really the case much of the time before Dyche came in, you know, the score lines were a bit all over the place.

"Now it's basically 1-0 or 2-0 and when that's the case, you're always in the game and you are able to rely on those moments that can keep you in a match or get you back into a match to earn points."

What problems do Everton still face in their quest for survival?

Realistically, the main problem that many Everton fans will be sick to the back teeth of at this point is the lack of goals in the side. Of course, despite their efforts, the Blues failed to sign a striker in the January transfer window, which has now been compounded as their main man in attack, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, continues to struggle with injury issues.

Demarai Gray is their top goalscorer with five strikes to his name in all competitions; however, only Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil in the current playing squad have managed to score more than once for the Toffees this season, indicating the size of the issue, as per Transfermarkt.

Goals win games and Everton will need to up the ante in the final third if they are to escape relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.