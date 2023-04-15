Everton boss Sean Dyche could look to 'tear up' Dele Alli's contract at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old joined Turkish giants Besiktas on loan at the start of 2022/23, though the agreement has since ended and Alli has returned to England.

Everton latest news - Dele Alli

As per The Liverpool Echo, Alli has flown back to England following the end of his loan spell at Besiktas, with a muscle injury said to have ruled him out of featuring for the rest of the season.

The £100k-a-week ace made 13 appearances on loan in Turkey this term in all competitions, scoring two goals against Serik Belediye and Alanyaspor, respectively, as per Transfermarkt.

Alli also featured twice for Everton earlier in the 2022/23 campaign, making two cameo appearances against Chelsea and Aston Villa back in August.

In recent times, there has been a media frenzy surrounding the Milton-Keynes-born midfielder, as images have emerged appearing to show Alli sitting next to nitrous oxide canisters with a balloon in his mouth, as reported by The Daily Star.

What has Paul Brown said about Dele Alli?

Journalist Brown doesn't think Everton boss Dyche will be in a hurry to 'reintegrate' Alli back into his squad, suggesting that either a contract termination or sanctioning another loan move is a more likely outcome for the midfielder's future.

Brown told GMS: "At Burnley, he [Dyche] always looked very carefully at the personalities of players he signed and just would not sign anyone who fits Dele Alli's current profile, let's put it like that. I'd be amazed if Sean Dyche wants him and I'd be amazed if Everton tried to reintegrate him; it's more likely that they either try to tear up that contract or find him another loan somewhere."

What next for Dele Alli and where will his future lie next season?

Alli was heralded as one of the brightest prospects in English football at one point and it's a shame to see that he hasn't reached the heights once promised when he burst onto the scene at Tottenham Hotspur.

During his time in north London, the 27-year-old registered 67 goals and 61 assists in 269 matches in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt; however, he has struggled to replicate his exploits at Spurs since leaving the club for Everton in January 2022.

It's hard to imagine right now that Dyche will give Alli a chance to stake his claim at Goodison Park next season, though it remains to be seen where the landscape will lie between the club and the player in the summer.

Nevertheless, hopefully Alli can get himself back on the field soon enough and showcase his undoubted talent in the near future.