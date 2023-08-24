Everton have faced yet another setback after the latest update emerges on investment at Goodison Park, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees looked set to receive some much-needed investment this summer, but things have gone pear-shaped.

Everton investment news - Latest

After back-to-back relegation battles and with Everton’s financial problems worsening, something had to change on Merseyside.

Back in May, according to the BBC, Everton had reached an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital, but a potential takeover still hasn’t been finalised in August.

777 Partners were also looking to acquire a stake in the club, but MSP had moved ahead in the race.

With the lack of noise surrounding the investment over the last few months, Evertonians may have been worrying about the current status of the partial takeover.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he was told that 777 Partners now believed they were favourites, after things had gone a little quiet with MSP.

Fast-forward to now, and The Athletic have revealed this week that MSP have withdrawn from investment talks with Everton.

The report claims that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has now resumed talks with 777 Partners.

It’s certainly not good news for Everton with their expensive new stadium currently being built, and journalist Jones has given his verdict on the current state of the football club.

What has Jones said about Everton?

Jones has suggested that MSP pulling out of the race to invest in Everton is a setback for the club and bad news for supporters.

The journalist adds that this season could be even worse than the last two, with the struggles on the pitch continuing so far.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It was finally looking like the financial situation might improve so withdrawal here means they are rocking and it's a setback. It’s all very complicated in terms of the stadium and repaying debts but from a fans view all you really care about is the team on the pitch and obviously this is bad in terms of how they can build out. The last two seasons have been tough and this one looks like it could be even worse. They can’t score, can’t defend, and they are struggling to do deals. It’s a recipe for disaster."

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma Loan Youseff Chermiti £15m Ashley Young Free Jack Harrison Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Everton?

For now, the focus has to be on building Sean Dyche a squad capable of staying in the Premier League.

They’ve made some smart signings so far, bringing in Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison, Ashley Young, and Youseff Chermiti, but they could need more to avoid a relegation battle.

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Everton have a genuine interest in signing Troyes striker Mama Balde.