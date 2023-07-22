Everton are better off signing Alfredo Morelos instead of their £35m striker target, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees have been linked with both players, but Jones thinks the latter is too much of a risk.

Everton transfer news — Alfredo Morelos

Back in June, Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra claimed that Everton were one club who were interested in signing Morelos, who is a free agent after leaving Rangers following the expiration of his contract.

The 27-year-old was extremely prolific during his time at Ibrox so could add some much-needed firepower to Sean Dyche's squad.

In total, Morelos scored 124 goals in 269 appearances for Rangers, with 78 of those coming in the Scottish Premiership (via Transfermarkt).

With the Scottish top flight not being the strongest division in Europe, though, some will obviously have their doubts about the Colombian and whether he could actually deliver for Everton.

What has Dean Jones said about Alfredo Morelos and Everton?

According to the Daily Mirror, Everton are keen on Almeria's El Bilal Toure, who is valued at £34m by his club. However, Jones thinks Morelos would be the safer bet and possibly a better match for Dyche.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I mean, it doesn't feel like a moment where Everton can afford to take a big-money risk on someone like this. I'd personally find that hugely surprising if they were to do something like that and I do think they'd be better off looking at someone like Morelos, who has a lot of qualities to offer — the ultimate one being the fighting quality that I think Sean Dyche would absolutely love."

Who could leave Everton this summer?

If Everton are going to sign a new striker before the transfer window closes, then they may need to make some sales, especially if they plan to buy Toure for £34m.

In terms of players who could depart and help the Merseyside club earn a bit of money, there are some doubts surrounding Demarai Gray's future.

According to the MailOnline, Crystal Palace are keen on the winger and Everton could be prepared to sell him for £12m, so he is a candidate to go.

Dyche's pursuit of a new forward may also have Neal Maupay questioning his future. His move to Goodison Park has not quite worked out, with the Frenchman having managed just one goal in 27 Premier League outings last term, as per Transfermarkt.

He was not one of the first names on the team sheet, starting just 11 times in the English top flight, so the arrival of another No.9 would probably push him further down the pecking order. Considering that and the above, the former Brighton & Hove Albion man could depart this summer as well.

During the 2022/23 Premier League season, Everton found the back of the net on just 34 occasions (via WhoScored). Only Wolverhampton Wanderers had a worse record, so it is clear that attack is an area Dyche needs to strengthen.