Everton boss Sean Dyche has praised Ashley Young for responding to criticism over his performances earlier in the season - with the Toffees boss lauding the former England international for training 'every single day' as he looks to take the Toffees to Premier League survival once again.

Young turned 39 in the summer, but he's had an indifferent start to the campaign. After picking up a direct red card in the 3-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening day of the season, he returned to action in the 3-2 loss away to Aston Villa in mid-September, before he missed the vital penalty to signal a loss to Southampton in the League Cup just three days later. Fans were on his back, but he's been superb since then with assists in back-to-back games against Leicester City and Crystal Palace - and Dyche has hailed Young for his professionalism and ability to respond to criticism.

Dyche: Young Mentality 'Strong' After Everton Criticism

The veteran has come under criticism for his performances in recent months

Speaking to Everton's official club website after their 2-1 win against Palace at the weekend in which Young provided the assist for Dwight McNeil to equalise, Dyche hyped Young for his ability to respond to criticism over his early season form - labelling his mentality as 'strong' with the Toffees rising to 15th in the table after their win over the Eagles. Dyche said:

“He trains virtually every single day. Very rarely is he out of training; very rarely is he not accepting of what I ask of him, and I thought he was terrific today. “I thought Jack Harrison made a difference when he came on at half-time as well. We spoke to him about doing the similar things well. He gets it down his feet and puts a great ball in which leads to a goal. “All these details, they're important in a game of football. But Youngy’s a great professional, and I said recently when he gets questioned, his mentality is strong. And he showed it again today.”

Ashley Young Experience is Vital For Everton

His talents may not be what they were but his nous is indispensible

Young joined Everton last summer and has featured as a full-back throughout, barring a few wing performances last season - and whilst he has generally struggled, there is no doubting his quality on the ball in attacking phases.

Ashley Young's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 8th Crosses Per Game 0.8 3rd Clearances Per Game 1.5 7th Tackles Per Game 1.7 =7th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =7th Match rating 6.40 15th

Everton are in need of improving their left-back ranks with Vitaliy Mykolenko failing to impress too much at Goodison Park, but Young filling in on the left side of defence does have its positives for the Goodison Park outfit, and his output in the final third has given Everton four vital points in the relegation battle.

His exploits on the wings for Manchester United and Aston Villa earlier in his career have shown that Young can score goals at Premier League level, with a career-best nine for Villa back in 2007-08 alongside a further 15 for United at top-flight level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ashley Young has made 457 appearances at Premier League level

And, with seven goals in 39 England caps, that experience could still be vital for the Toffees despite his performances evidently not being at the level Young knows he has and can produce on the big stage.

Related Journalist Blown Away by Everton Star in Crystal Palace Performance Jarrad Branthwaite returned to the Premier League for Everton and the youngster has picked up where he left off

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-10-24.