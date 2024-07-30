Highlights Everton targeting Tammy Abraham to boost striker options with a potential £20-25 million deal.

Sean Dyche seeking to avoid relegation with a new striker addition, key for Toffees' success next season.

Jake O'Brien undergoing Everton medical with him viewed as a potential replacement for Branthwaite.

Everton are looking to add bodies to their centre forward department this summer and, according to journalist Gianluigi Longari, Roma’s Tammy Abraham has emerged as an alternative to Armando Broja, with the Toffees having opened initial contact to bring the striker back to England.

Sean Dyche, who quietly impressed last season, is looking to bring in a new striker, per Alan Myers. That could well be the difference between them evading the drop and flirting with relegation from the outset.

Thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future hanging in the balance with Newcastle United named as one of the striker's fond admirers and Beto misfiring in his maiden campaign at Goodison Park, veteran Dyche is keen to bolster that department.

Everton Approach Roma for Tammy Abraham

Tottenham also interested in his signature

SportItalia’s Longari has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that Abraham, 26, is on the radar of the Merseyside-based outfit amid their search for a new frontman, with only the relegated Sheffield United scoring fewer top flight goals than Everton last term.

According to reports, the Englishman - who is a product of Chelsea’s Cobham academy - is deemed surplus to requirements in the Italian capital and boss Daniele De Rossi has green-lit his departure this summer.

Abraham, described as 'outstanding' by journalist Henry Winter, was once a hot prospect at Cobham, rising up the ranks, all while enjoying the odd loan stint at other clubs such as Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa.

All in all, the 11-cap England international scored 30 goals and notched a further 10 assists in his 82-game Stamford Bridge career but would provide any would-be buyer with plenty of experience and know-how at the top level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Abraham has notched 26 goals and five assists in the Premier League across his time with Chelsea and Villa.

Journalist Dean Jones, writing for GIVEMESPORT, recently revealed that Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur are also linked to the out-of-favour hitman, who played just 321 minutes of football last season.

A deal for the 26-year-old is expected to cost suitors around the £20-£25 million mark but the fact that he counts towards homegrown quotas for Premier League clubs - Everton included - could be an attractive prospect.

Abraham, Calvert-Lewin, Beto - Premier League Stats Statistic Abraham Calvert-Lewin Beto Appearances 89 213 30 Goals 26 54 3 Assists 5 14 0 Goals per game 0.29 0.25 0.10 Shots 164 407 43 Shot accuracy (%) 41% 42% 30%

Jake O’Brien Undergoing Everton Medical

Centre-back set to cost £17 million

While bolstering their attacking roster is of high priority, as is strengthening the heart of their defence. As such, they are reportedly closing in on Lyon centre-back Jake O’Brien with Sky Sports suggesting that he is now undergoing a medical ahead of signing on the dotted line.

“We're going to kick off actually with some breaking news, and Lyon defender Jake O'Brien is currently undergoing a medical at Everton. The 24-year-old will sign for the club for a fee of £17m."

Cork-born O’Brien, 23, will make the switch to the Premier League for a reported fee of £17 million after impressing in Ligue 1 last term, notching five goals and two assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite were mainstays for Dyche in 2023/24 and contributed heavily to the fourth-best Premier League defensive record, but with questions over the latter’s future, it seems they have a contingency plan in place.

All statistics per Premier League - correct as of 30/07/2024