Everton are planning to make a new bid for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto this week after fresh talks, according to Caught Offside.

The Toffees have a long-standing interest in Italy international Gnonto and have opened talks with the Whites about bringing him to Goodison Park this summer, after they failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Sean Dyche has got money to spend after selling Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for around £50million, and the boss has decided to prioritise the attacking areas of the squad as a priority.

Everton to table £28million bid for Gnonto

Gnonto wants to leave Elland Road

Everton held fresh talks with the 49ers in the past week for the 20-year-old and are now evaluating making a new offer for Gnonto, worth around £28million, to get a deal done.

Gnonto was close to a move to Merseyside last season after handing in a transfer request following Leeds' relegation to the Championship, but the board refused to sell him and he was left out of the squad until he apologised and accepted he would have to stay.

However, the player once again wants to leave Elland Road after they failed to get back to the top-flight and an exit is far more likely this time around.

Wilfried Gnonto's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 39 10th Goals 8 =4th Fouled Per Game 1.5 3rd Shots Per Game 1.3 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =7th Match rating 6.67 15th

Despite being just 20-years-old the winger has got experience playing in the Premier League, making his debut as an 18-year-old and stunning Gary Neville while live on Sky Sports. While the team were relegated, Gnonto's performances caught the eye and interim manager Michael Skubala labelled the youngster as "special" during his time in charge during that season.

Dyche has several areas of the squad he wants to strengthen this summer, with GMS sources exclusively revealing that there is interest in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips alongside Gnonto.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Gnonto has registered six goal contributions in 24 Premier League games during his career.

Everton Want Gnonto After Lindstrom Deal

Napoli winger has joined on loan with option to buy

While Gnonto remains a priority target for the Toffees, they have already strengthened their forward line dramatically this summer.

Long-time target Iliman Ndiaye joined in a permanent deal from Marseille, while Jack Harrison has re-joined on another season-long loan deal after his performances last season. On top of that, they have completed a deal to sign Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom on loan with an option to buy for around £20million next summer should he impress.

Tim Iroegbunam has also joined in midfield, while Lewis Dobbin, Ben Godfrey and Onana have all left on permanent deals after Andre Gomes was released at the end of his contract.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.