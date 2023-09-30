Highlights Everton have had a tumultuous relationship under owner Farhad Moshiri, but fans can surely expect better times as 777 Partners close in on a takeover.

The Moshiri era saw a series of managerial hires, with Ronald Koeman being the first man to be hired under his watch.

In his time at the club, Moshiri has overseen seven permanent managers come and go at Goodison Park.

Everton and Farhad Moshiri have had a long and tortuous relationship, with the Goodison Park faithful having long lost their patience with him and the rest of the board on Merseyside. But, with news in recent days and weeks indicating that 777 Partners are closing in on a takeover, better times look set to be around the corner.

As the Moshiri era finally, and thankfully, in the many eyes of Everton fans, draws to a close, we've taken a look at every permanent manager that has been hired since he acquired that 49.9% stake at Goodison Park back in February 2016. Some of them have gone on to bigger and better things, while others have faded into virtual obscurity. Take a look...

7 Ronald Koeman

The first man to be brought in after Moshiri's arrival at the club, Ronald Koeman came in with a big reputation. The former Barcelona and Netherlands star had of course been a legendary player himself, and earned great plaudits in his venture into management, with his spell at Southampton particularly encouraging and impressive. The Saints finished seventh and sixth under the Dutchman - their best ever Premier League finishes - so it was no surprise Moshiri had his eye on him.

His first campaign at Goodison Park was a good one, guiding the Toffees to qualification to the Europa League, and the summer of 2018 saw him given a massive warchest of around £150m to splash on new players. But, despite selling Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, the Merseyside club made the eye-brow raising decision to not sign a genuine out-and-out striker, and Koeman's men would duly slip into the relegation places by October 2017. That would see him being sacked at Goodison Park, with a record of 19 wins in his 47 Premier League games. Since then, the 60-year-old would become manager of the Netherlands, then move to Barcelona and win the Copa del Rey, before returning to international duty with his homeland again where he still remains the manager.

6 Sam Allardyce

Despite announcing that he had retired from club management back in July 2017, Sam Allardyce would return from the wilderness and make his return when Everton came calling in November of that year on an initial 18-month contract. The former England boss got off to a great start to his career at Goodison Park, guiding the Toffees to a seven-game unbeaten run and keeping five clean sheets in the process.

However, despite seeing them to an eighth-placed finish, Allardyce's defensive style of play did little to win over Everton fans, and when you looked at some of the underlying numbers you could see why. The club ranked: 20th for total shots, 19th for total shots on target, 16th for passing accuracy and 17th for shots faced in the Premier League. Allardyce would leave the club in May 2018, and would only return to management almost two-and-a-half years later with West Brom. The perennial firefighter however suffered his first relegation in his career with the Baggies, and would leave the side, and would later arrive as a short-term boss at Leeds United last season. His spell would only last 30 days after once again the club suffered relegation.

5 Marco Silva

After seeing Everton fans voice their frustrations with Allardyce's stye of play, Moshiri turned his attentions towards a more up-and-coming and progressive manager at Goodison Park, luring Marco Silva away from Watford. The Portuguese man's reign got off to an electric start in pre-season with the Toffees running out 22-0 winners over Austrian side ATV Irding, while that following April in his first season in charge, they would manage one of their best ever Premier League results when they thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Goodison Park.

Silva would lead Everton to an eighth-placed finish in that campaign, before being dismissed by Moshiri in December when he oversaw a 5-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby and left the Toffees in the relegation places. The 46-year-old has since successfully rebuilt his career and reputation at Fulham though, guiding them out of the Championship and safely navigating their first campaign back in the Premier League last year.

4 Carlo Ancelotti

The man whose career has undoubtedly taken the biggest leap since leaving Everton, Carlo Ancelotti's arrival at Goodison Park was a massive shock in the first place. While Moshiri has certainly made his fair share of mistakes, appointing the Italian is one of the few things he got right. The Toffees lured the legendary boss to Merseyside after he left Serie A giants Napoli, and his first full season at the club started off promisingly, rattling off seven consecutive wins across all competitions.

A mixed end to the campaign however would see the side finish in tenth though, and come the summer, the Real Madrid job had become available again following Zinedine Zidane's resignation. That would promptly see Ancelotti leave Everton and take up the post at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he has once again won the Champions League back in 2022, before picking up the Copa del Rey last year.

3 Rafa Benitez

From hiring one of the greatest managers the game has ever seen to appointing a man synonymous with Everton's fiercest rivals, Moshiri did a complete U-turn with his decision to bring ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez to the club. The Spaniard would replace Ancelotti as manager in the summer of 2021, becoming only the second man in history to take charge of both Everton and Liverpool, after William Edward Barclay back in the 1890s.

After a promising start saw him earn a Premier League Manager of the Month nomination, Everton's form declined after that, with just one coming between their seventh and 22nd game in the top-flight. Indeed, after a 2-1 defeat to bottom-side Norwich City in January 2022, Benitez would lose his job at Goodison Park. The 63-year-old has since taken a break from football, before finally returning to management in the summer when he returned back to his native Spain to take charge of La Liga side Celta Vigo.

2 Frank Lampard

After the debacle of Benitez, Moshiri turned to Frank Lampard as the man to steer Everton clear of relegation from the Premier League back in January 2022. And, in a now famous comeback victory over Crystal Palace - the Toffees were down 2-0 at half-time before winning 3-2 - Lampard managed just that with only one game left in the season. But less than a year later, the former Chelsea star would find himself in another relegation battle with Everton, and despite getting the public backing of Moshiri in the new year, was promptly sacked a few days later.

After the disaster at Goodison Park, Lampard was named caretaker manager back at Chelsea, but would struggle massively to achieve any kind of turnaround in results there in west London. In fact, his record of just one win in 11 matches meant he has the worst record of any Chelsea manager to have been in charge of more than three games, with the Blues finishing in the bottom-half and achieving a historic low in terms of points and goals scored.

1 Sean Dyche

In what is likely to be Moshiri's final ever appointment at Everton Football Club, Sean Dyche was the man the owner turned to in a bid to once again fend off relegation to the Championship. A mixed start to life at Goodison Park saw a nervy finish, but a 4-0 win on the final day against Bournemouth ensured Premier League status was secured once again.

Whether Dyche is the man long-term for Everton remains to be seen, but given the kind of dross fans have almost become accustomed to seeing in the past couple of years, anything where they're not having to desperately fight for survival would surely be welcomed. The Toffees are far too good of a club to be needing battle down the bottom, and the hope will be that Dyche can get the good times rolling again on Merseyside.