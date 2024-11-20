Everton star Beto could see his Toffees future cast in doubt, given that he wants a move away from the blue half of Merseyside according to reports from Italy - with Juventus apparently passing up the chance to sign him thanks to Everton's 'exorbitant' asking price for their Portugal-born striker.

Beto joined Everton at the start of last season in a £30million move from Udinese, but despite much promise with a goal on his debut in the League Cup, he's failed to fully nail down a starting spot for the Toffees with other options preferred. And that could see him move - though it won't be to Juventus, with reports stating that the Serie A outfit have turned a move for him down.

Juventus Baulk at 'Exorbitant' Beto Everton Price

The striker had been a target for the Bianconeri

The report from Corriere dello Sport via SportWitness states that Juventus have walked away from the idea of signing the Toffees striker in the January transfer window due to the 'exorbitant' demands placed upon his head by Sean Dyche and the Goodison Park recruitment team.

The Bianconeri aren't willing to pay what Everton have proposed for the former Udinese striker, despite Beto having been heavily linked with a move away from Merseyside after growing tired of the bit-part role that Dyche has given him in recent months.

Beto's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 96 17th Goals 1 5th Shots Per Game 0.6 =12th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 11th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.3 =5th Match rating 6.21 18th

Juventus have been considering a potential move for him after seeking a striker to act as backup for Dusan Vlahovic, given that Arkadiusz Milik is out injured and especially given that Vlahovic picked up a scare during the international break.

However, the Serbian appears to be have escaped unscathed, and so any plans to immediately sign a striker have been cancelled imminently, with extra reason to turn down Beto given Everton's 'exorbitant' demands. Whilst there is no indication as to what Everton's demands were, the report states that Juventus won't be paying them - and that leaves Beto's future in the balance, with it being clear that he wishes to exit Goodison Park if playing time doesn't improve in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Beto has just four Premier League goals in 37 appearances for Everton.

Beto joined the Toffees last summer, though he has been unable to oust Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting XI. And having been limited to no Premier League starts this season and just nine in the previous campaign, he potentially needs to move to avoid being made surplus to requirements in which he would see his career stall.

