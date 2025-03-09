Everton could look to a summer move for Rangers star Hamza Igamane, according to reports - with the club looking to sign a new young striker, which would give David Moyes an increased frontline to fire the club up the table next season.

The Toffees boss has been a breath of fresh air after his appointment in January, with Everton being one of the form sides in the Premier League in recent times - but he'll want to continue that heading into the summer, especially with the club moving into their new Bramley Moore Dock ground for next season. And that could see them move for Igamane, who has burst onto the scene at Ibrox as a 'phenomenon'.

Report: Everton 'Express Desire' to Sign Igamane

The Rangers star has been on fire in recent months

The report by Africa Foot states that Everton have expressed their desire to sign Igamane from Rangers, as a result of his superb performances this season in both domestic and European fixtures.

Hamza Igamane's Premiership statistics - Rangers squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =5th Goals 9 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.2 5th Shots Per Game 2.9 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 7.10 7th

The Toffees are thought to have joined the race for his signature, with Sevilla and Marseille also being touted as potential destinations for the 22-year-old star - who only joined Rangers at the start of the campaign. With 13 goals and three assists in just 24 starts, he's become a huge part of their plans, and with four goals in the Europa League, Rangers will be dependent on him to continue in the right manner on the continent.

Everton, meanwhile, will have Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of contract in the summer and Armando Broja's loan spell has been ill-fated, having suffered injury woes throughout the campaign. That leaves Beto as the only senior striker available to them, and although he's done well under Moyes, a solid backup will be needed and Igamane's potential would be ideal for the club to continue.

The Moroccan has yet to feature for his national team, but with two goals in six games for the under-23's, a senior squad call-up can't be far off - especially if he can hit the ground running in the Premier League for the Toffees.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hamza Igamane has nine goals in 25 games in the Scottish Premiership.

Everton have been on a revival under Moyes, losing just once under the Scot, and if they can add goals to their game, a top-half finish may not be far off next season if they continue in their current capacity.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-03-25.

