Everton could sack Sean Dyche by the next international break if their poor form continues, with David Moyes eyed for a sensational return to Merseyside according to Football Insider.

The Toffees have had a horror start to the Premier League season after losing all three of their games so far, leaving them rock bottom of the table despite a busy summer transfer window that saw eight new signings brought in to bolster the squad.

But after throwing away a two-goal lead from the 86th minute against Bournemouth in the most recent game to lose 3-2, pressure is building on Dyche to keep his place in the dugout with support growing within the club for a change of boss before it's too late.

Sean Dyche Could be Sacked in Weeks

David Moyes eyed as a potential replacement

Dyche kept the Blues in the Premier League last season despite suffering two points deductions, with a great run of form at the back end of the campaign leading them to a 14th place finish. Despite the issues with club ownership and financial problems, Dyche was able to bring in Jack Harrison, Armando Broja, Jesper Lindstrom and Orel Mangala on loan while permanent deals for Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O'Brien, Tim Iroegbunam and Asmir Begovic were completed too.

But the team have struggled massively so far in the campaign and patience is wearing thin at Goodison Park, with the club desperate to maintain their top-flight status before they move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for next season.

According to Football Insider, there is a "groundswell of support" from within the club for former West Ham boss David Moyes to return to the club 11 years after he left for Manchester United. While club directors are grateful to Dyche for his performance last season, they believe Moyes could come in and help take the team up to the next level.

Everton defensive stats 2024/25 (Premier League only) Games 3 Goals conceded 10 xGA 6.2 Shots on target against 19

The next international break is scheduled for after Everton's home clash with Newcastle on October 5th, and if results don't improve and fans turn against Dyche then he could be sacked with a move for Moyes expected to be made.

Moyes was a fan favourite during his time with the Toffees, leading them to a fourth-place finish in their most successful period since the Premier League's inception. He also won the Europa Conference League with West Ham two seasons ago, and has been described as "incredible" and "one of the best" by former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Everton are the first team to conceded ten goals in the Premier League this season. Only two other teams (Wolves and Ipswich) have conceded more than 5.

Related Exclusive: Everton 'Rejected' Swap Deal Involving £210,000-a-Week Trio Everton were unwilling to offload Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Chelsea in a high-profile swap deal before the deadline

One Small Positive for Everton in Bournemouth Loss

Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the net

While three defeats from three will grab the headlines from Everton's games so far this season, journalist Alex Dakers believes there is a small positive from the loss to Bournemouth in particular for fans to hang their hopes on.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the subject of plenty of transfer speculation during the transfer window, but the former England international put that all behind him by registering a goal and assist to help his side before their defensive collapse late on in the game.

After the signing of Armando Broja on deadline day, Calvert-Lewin's future was up in the air as he is in the final year of his deal with the club. However he has proven he is still committed and the team will perform far better with a fit and firing Calvert-Lewin leading the line than without him.

All stats courtesy of FBRef.