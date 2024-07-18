Highlights Everton are considering signing Montpellier defender Becir Omeragic.

The 22-year-old Switzerland international impressed in his first season in France.

West Ham United ‘have looked at’ signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton are considering signing Montpellier central defender Becir Omeragic, according to Foot Mercato.

The Toffees are continuing to scour the Ligue 1 market for reinforcements this summer – earlier this month, the club announced striker Iliman Ndiaye’s signing from Marseille.

The ex-Sheffield United forward has signed a five-year deal with the Merseysiders, who show no signs of stopping after a busy start to their transfer window.

Everton have already re-signed winger Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United and brought in Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

The Toffees winger Lewis Dobbin, meanwhile, has left for Villa Park in a separate deal, and defender Ben Godfrey has been sold to Serie A side Atalanta.

Holding midfielder Amadou Onana is likely to follow next. According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are now on the verge of signing the Belgium international in a club-record £50m deal.

The Toffees Consider Omeragic

To add more depth at centre-back

According to Foot Mercato, Everton could soon make a move for Montpellier defender Omeragic, who impressed with consistent performances for the Ligue 1 outfit last season.

The 22-year-old, who is 'on his way to the top' according to Swiss outlet Bolzplazz, could soon welcome another career switch after joining the French club last summer on a free deal from FC Zurich, where he spent five seasons since leaving Servette's academy.

Omeragic had a promising stint at Montpellier as he made 28 appearances in the league and even took the captain’s armband in the final game of the season.

Foot Mercato reports that Omeragic has also attracted interest from several clubs in Germany, who followed him from a young age, when he was still playing in Switzerland.

Becir Omeragic Montpellier Stats (2023/24) Appearances 31 Goals 1 Yellow cards 3 Minutes played 2,582

After Ben Godfrey’s departure to Atalanta, Everton could look to bring in more depth at centre-back with Omeragic, as Jarrad Branthwaite’s future also remains unclear.

The 22-year-old faces serious interest from Manchester United, but Everton have so far been reluctant to lower their demands for Branthwaite, who is available for around £70m this summer.

The Red Devils seem to have moved on from their pursuit of Branthwaite for now as they look to confirm the signing of Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

Calvert-Lewin Eyed by West Ham

His deal expires in just 12 months

West Ham United ‘have looked at’ signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Sky Sports has reported.

The 27-year-old is rumoured to leave Goodison Park in the next 12 months – Calvert-Lewin’s deal expires in 2025 as several Premier League clubs are now stepping up interest in the forward.

Valued at around £30m by Everton, the English striker is also being eyed by Manchester United and Newcastle this summer.

After joining the Toffees in 2016, Calvert-Lewin went on to make 247 appearances for the club, scoring 68 goals. Last season, he bounced back from two injury-hit campaigns and helped Sean Dyche’s side avoid relegation as the Toffees finished 15th in the table.

