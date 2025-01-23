Sunderland captain Dan Neil is on Everton's shortlist of transfer targets, it has been revealed by The Telegraph.

The midfielder has played a crucial role in Sunderland's promotion push this season, playing in all but one of their Championship matches to date.

His impressive form has attracted the attention of Everton manager David Moyes, who is looking to bolster his squad before next week's transfer deadline.

Everton Eyeing Move for Dan Neil

Sunderland want £15m to sell their captain

According to The Telegraph, the Merseyside club have sent scouts to watch Neil recently, who could be available for around £15 million this month.

While a deal would be 'difficult' to agree before the window closes the 23-year-old, who has been described as "very important", has just 18 months left on his current deal - meaning The Black Cats may want to cash-in sooner or later.

Moyes was at Sunderland when Neil was still in the club's academy, and is said to be a big admirer of the England Under-20 international. He has played over 150 league games for Sunderland since making his senior debut in 2018, becoming a first-team regular in the 2021/22 campaign.

Dan Neil Sunderland Statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Games 28 Minutes 2544 Goals 1 Assists 3

Everton have also been heavily linked with a move for Lyon star Ernest Nuamah, although a deal has stalled recently.

The club could also move for Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters this month, as was recently revealed by Dean Jones on GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast.

Ashley Young could do with cover at right-back despite impressing in the Premier League this season. Vitalii Mykolenko, 25, hasn't been overly reliable throughout the campaign and could do with rotating. Moyes turned to centre-back Jake O'Brien as his right-back in the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 23/01/2025.