Everton could complete a move for Genoa star Koni De Winter in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Toffees potentially replacing Jarrad Branthwaite with the Belgium international in the off-season, having made De Winter a 'top target' for their summer rebuild.

De Winter joined Juventus as a 16-year-old, though he failed to play for the club and subsequently joined Empoli and Genoa on loan, with the latter making a permanent move for his services. He's excelled on the West Coast in Italy, and having made his Belgium debut a year ago to date, he's a rising star who could be the ideal addition to Everton's ranks - with the Toffees thought to be making a move for the star who has been compared to Vincent Kompany.

Report: Everton Make Koni De Winter Their 'Top Target'

The Belgian could come in as a replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite

The report from TEAMtalk states that Everton are preparing themselves for the exit of Branthwaite, and the two-time Belgian international could be his successor. Everton will have a 'transformative' summer under new owners, The Friedkin Group, who are prepared to 'significantly invest' in the Toffees to drag Everton back into the top half of the Premier League - a position they haven't occupied since 2020/21.

Koni De Winter's Serie A statistics - Genoa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =13th Goals 3 =2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.8 =1st Interceptions Per Game 0.8 =6th Clearances Per Game 4.3 2nd Match rating 6.73 5th

However, much of their summer business will depend on their ability to keep their stars, and with news of Branthwaite's exit looming, Everton have listed De Winter as an heir to his throne. The Toffees are thought to have made De Winter a 'top target', with Genoa putting a £25million price tag on his head, which will likely fail to prevent any suitors from meeting the asking price.

Inter Milan, Wolverhampton Wanderers and 'several' Bundesliga sides are also in the race, but even without the potential sale of Branthwaite, Everton could make a move regardless. Scouts are following him closely, and he is considered a 'strong candidate' to reinforce their defence. Genoa aren't thought to be standing in De Winter's way if they receive a suitable offer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Koni De Winter has made 60 appearances at Serie A level, scoring three goals.

If Branthwaite does move on, De Winter could form part of a solid defence with James Tarkowski and Jake O'Brien as competition for him - and that would leave money to spend elsewhere, with clubs such as Manchester United thought to be making a potential move for the England under-21 star, with reports stating that bids could reach up to £70million.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-03-25.

