Everton have an eye on Chelsea’s director of global recruitment Sam Jewell and are keen to recruit him from the Blues, according to TBR Football.

It has certainly been a season of two halves for Everton. The Toffees began the campaign under the management of Sean Dyche, the former Burnley boss having helped Everton avoid relegation twice in his time with the club. Under Dyche, however, performances started to worsen and by January, his position had become untenable.

Dyche was sacked that month, just weeks after The Friedkin Group took over the club from Farhad Moshiri. Everton’s new owners' choice of successor was David Moyes, the Scot returning to the club 12 years after his initial departure at the end of an 11-year stretch in charge.

Everton Under Moyes So Far Competition Wins Draws Losses Points Won Premier League 4 4 1 16 FA Cup 0 0 1 N/A

Everton have been a team revitalised under Moyes, with the Toffees surging away from the bottom three and looking more secure in their Premier League position each week. With new owners at the helm, a new stadium and promising showings on the pitch, Everton supporters can finally feel optimism once more.

It would seem that the Friedkin Group are already looking at potential names to fill out their backroom staff, with a Chelsea employee being of keen interest.

Everton Like Jewell

Chelsea reluctant to let their star talent spotter leave

Sam Jewell has become a well-known name in the Premier League and is considered to be one of the best talent spotters in the English top flight. Jewell joined Chelsea from Brighton last year and has overseen the club, under Enzo Maresca, return to a position of challenging for Champions League football.

With Brighton, Jewell established his prowess in football, proving himself a knowledgeable figure that was crucial for a number of deals, such as Moises Caicedo, who Brighton would eventually sell to Chelsea for a club-record fee.

As such, it can hardly be considered surprising that a number of teams, Everton being one of them, have registered an interest in Jewell, who would be a brilliant addition for the Toffees. Everton are evidently keen on revamping their staff, with the club having reached an agreement with Angus Kinnear to join them as their new director of football for next season.

A deal for Jewell, however, would not be easy to strike. According to TBR Football, Chelsea have no intentions of letting Jewell depart, with a number of European sides having kept an eye on him. For the Blues, they are in no rush to part with their global recruitment director, which may force Everton to explore other options.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 09/03/2025)