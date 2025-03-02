Everton and Aston Villa are among the clubs fighting to sign Club Brugge youngster Joel Ordonez in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees could be in the market for a new centre-back in the summer, with Michael Keane's contract expiring. James Tarkowski, although he's still hugely reliable, is reaching the latter stages of his career, so they might need to find a long-term replacement.

Speculation continues about Jarrad Branthwaite, with GIVEMESPORT sources confirming they face a battle to keep him in the summer as Real Madrid are eyeing his signature. As a result, signing a centre-back could quickly become a priority for Everton in the coming months.

Everton Eyeing Move to Sign Joel Ordonez

He could cost £40m

According to journalist Nixon, Everton, alongside Aston Villa, are in the race to sign Club Brugge youngster Ordonez in the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old, who can play centre-back as well as right-back, has caught the eye in Belgium as well as in the Champions League.

It's understood that Club Brugge value the defender at £40m, and Everton are willing to make a big offer to secure his signature. Aston Villa have watched him particularly closely having come up against Club Brugge in Europe this season.

Cordonez has been described as a 'complete' defender by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and the Toffees could be looking to repeat the plan they had with Branthwaite. Everton signed Branthwaite at a young age before allowing him to take his time to develop, going out on loan at two separate clubs before venturing into the first team.

The £40m asking price seems excessive for the Merseyside outfit considering their lack of spending over the years, but they might be hoping recent investment from The Friedkin Group could allow them to make a 'big offer' as Nixon suggested.

Whether Ordonez is ready to make the step up to the Premier League right now remains to be seen, but we could see the youngster get a big move in the coming months.

