Despite having their huge clash with Liverpool postponed due to Storm Darragh, Everton officials remained busy, and were keeping an eye on a potential transfer target.

Besiktas were hosting major rivals Fenerbache, a game which they won 1-0, and many teams were scouting the game, including Everton, who were reportedly checking out Oguz Aydin. In need of transfer reinforcements, the Toffees sent their scouts to one of the most fearsome rivalries in the world, to assess the potential target.

The 24-year-old joined Fenerbache from Alanyaspor in July and has made a great start to life at the club. Netting three times and providing one assist in five appearances, Aydin is exactly the type of player the Toffees need as they bid to steer clear of relegation. Everton sit 15th in the Premier League, and are one of the division's lowest scorers, which makes a prolific winger like Aydin an ideal target.

Arsenal Were Once Interested in Aydin

The reports were verified by club president

"Oğuz is a player who takes the stage at unexpected moments and wins matches. Two Italian clubs and Arsenal were after him. Galatasaray also wanted him, but when Ali Koç stepped in, he became a Fenerbahçe player” according to Cihan Aktas. Cardiff City were also once keen on the player, as Turkish manager Erol Bulut eyed a move for the winger. The Turkey international has received a lot of attention already during his career, such is his extreme talent.

Arsenal's interest verifies the quality of the winger, who has taken life at Fenerbache by storm. Everton weren't the only club to have sent a scout to watch the winger, as Lille and Lazio were said to have been watching the wide man. The Netherlands-born winger, described as a 'game-changer' for Jose Mourinho, is an excellent dribbler, as well as being strong in front of goal, which are attributes Everton are clearly missing.

With Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye struggling in front of goal so far this season, a move for the Turkish winger makes perfect sense. With the Toffees narrowly above the relegation zone, they will be hoping to add some firepower to their side to push them into mid-table security.