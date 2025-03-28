Everton have added RC Lens midfielder Andy Diouf to their shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window, according to AfricaFoot.

The Toffees are set to undergo a squad overhaul this summer with a host of first-team players out of contract and new owners The Friedkin Group expected to fund a rebuild for David Moyes.

The veteran manager is looking to strengthen his midfield for the new season and 21-year-old Diouf has now emerged as a top target for the former West Ham and Man Utd boss.

Everton Eyeing Andy Diouf

Diouf could replace Doucoure

Reports recently have suggested that Everton have decided against triggering the one-year extension option in Abdoulaye Doucoure's contract, meaning his current deal will expire at the end of this season.

The Mali international currently earns around £130,000-per-week but at 32 years old, the club would rather put those funds towards younger players and that is where Diouf comes in.

The 21-year-old, described as having a 'powerful' style of play, is someone who is seen as having high potential with the Ligue 1 club but they have been a bit more open to his exit as manager Will Still is growing frustrated with his inconsistency.

Andy Diouf Lens Statistics 2024/25 Games 22(6) Goals 1 Assists 1

Lens would ideally want to receive around £16m for the France youth international to let him leave, however it's believed that the club could be open to a deal for £12.5m despite him being under contract until 2028.

Everton are also eyeing a permanent move for loanee Charly Alcaraz this summer, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that he needs to make five more appearances for the Toffees to trigger the option in his deal with Flamengo.

Defender Jarrad Branthwaite has also been linked with a move away from the club but the Friedkin Club are keen to offer him a new contract to keep him, while striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of contract and could be set to move on amid interest from other Premier League clubs.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 28/03/2025.