Everton now face a stumbling block to overcome in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain youngster Hugo Ekitike, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now exclusively provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on the 21-year-old’s future.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed Everton could have a ‘new lease of life’ in the transfer window after a major development, while midfield ace Amadou Onana has been singled out after his performance in the Toffees’ 2023/24 opener against Fulham.

Everton transfer news – Hugo Ekitike

Everton’s squad is beginning to take shape with just two weeks of the summer window remaining, though manager Sean Dyche is still looking to sanction a few more incomings before the fast-approaching deadline.

Especially in the Everton frontline as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay are seemingly unable to forge a free-scoring partnership, and that perfectly explains why PSG forward Ekitike, who recorded 15 goal contributions in 28 games for Stade de Reims, has been pinpointed as a target by the club.

Earlier this month, the reputable Romano told his large Twitter following that Dyche’s Everton outfit were in dialogue with Ekitike's Ligue 1 employers over a possible loan to buy deal.

However, the transfer guru suggested that lots of clubs were keen, though Sky Sports’ Alan Myers claimed that Everton - out of all the additional suitors - had lodged a formal proposal, which the Paris-based outfit were contemplating.

Football Transfers claimed last week that Lens, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt were among the series of clubs that were also keen on the 21-year-old, meaning Everton will fend off some fierce European competition should they be successful in the chase.

Now, Romano has exclusively provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest regarding Ekitike’s future from an Everton perspective.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Everton and Hugo Ekitike?

Romano believes that, despite no agreement currently made, Everton’s chase of the young ace may not be over. However, he believes that the chasm between their opening offer and PSG’s asking price could hinder a deal from materialising.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, with Hugo Ekitike they tried the loan to buy option but, at the moment, there is still no agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. They wanted at least a €35m package for Ekitike and the bid was way below these numbers. So, at the moment, it’s not something that is easy, so let’s see if Everton will try again, but it’s a complicated dilemma.”

Everton signings have given club a new lease of life

Everton’s prolonged chase for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto has been the talk of the town on the blue side of Merseyside and now the Italian gem is training in isolation as he pushes for a Goodison Park switch, per MailOnline.

Sky Sports have reported that Everton have tabled four proposals to the Championship club during their chase of the former Zurich man, with the latest reportedly totalling £25m inclusive of add-ons.

And transfer insider Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he believes that the Premier League club have felt a bit like a 'punching bag' due to how Leeds have dealt with Everton in the ongoing Gnonto saga.

However, their fortunes in separate deals seemed to have now changed considering they pulled off quite the coup earlier this week by securing former Manchester City ace Jack Harrison on a one-season loan, per BBC Sport.

Dyche and his entourage showed their savvy nature seeing as they triggered the release clause in the 26-year-old’s Elland Road contract after he played a whopping 206 games and registered 66 goal involvements (34G/32A) for the Yorkshire outfit in that time.

Similarly to Harrison, former Tottenham Hotspur forward Arnaut Danjuma has joined the club on a season-long loan too, while they have also taken a punt on the young - but exciting - Youssef Chermiti, though he has signed on the dotted line permanently for £15m, per BBC Sport.

Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, insisted that Everton have not had the easiest run-in for their targets so far this summer, though their signing of Harrison, Danjuma and Chermiti could be a turning point.

He said: “Yeah, it’s been a strange one at Everton as they’ve felt a bit like a punching bag recently. They keep going and speaking to people and getting hit after hit. Obviously, with Jack Harrison, it felt like they were going to be dealt a late blow too. But the fact that they’ve overcome that maybe gives them a new lease of life in this transfer window and helps them go and get other deals done on the back of it.”

Amadou Onana in the spotlight after 0-1 defeat to Fulham

Journalist Paul Brown has showered Everton gem Amadou Onana with heaps of praise after his showing in Everton's campaign-opener against Fulham, despite his side falling to a 1-0 defeat.

Everton managed to snare the Belgian midfielder from Lille for a fee worth £33m last summer; and he has, on occasion, established himself as a steady Premier League midfielder.

Even to the extent where Manchester United have approached the Merseyside-based club as Erik ten Hag intensifies his side's central midfielder hunt late in the summer window, per The Guardian.

The report does suggest that the Dutch tactician will have to test Everton’s £50m resolve should they be successful in their pursual of the two-cap Belgium international, who has played a mere 36 games for the Toffees.

But should Everton hope to avoid flirting relegation after two successive tortuous seasons, retaining someone of Onana’s ilk will be imperative to how they fare in that objective.

As alluded to, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how impressed he was with Onana’s all-round performance on the opening weekend amid links to the 20-time English champions, Manchester United.

“I was quite impressed with Andre Onana, I thought we saw flashes of what he’s capable of doing in various areas of the pitch. There was a few beautifully weighted through balls, some great drive and running from him from midfield and the usual kind of aggression in his tackles.

“It looked like he was showing off the all-round nature of his skill base really and hopefully that continues because he was badly out of form at times last season, and it cost him a place in the team for a couple of games. So, hopefully he can put together a better run now and go from strength to strength.

What next for Everton?

According to TEAMtalk, Dyche could be set for a reunion with Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill as the 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at newly promoted Premier League side.

However, the report does suggest that English duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds are also showing an interest with the former ready to make an approach and test the Clarets’ resolve.

With just 12 months outstanding on his current Turf Moor deal, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany may find his hands are tied as he tries to bat away any interest in his English midfielder.

Transfer insider Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT recently, name-dropped both Kelechi Iheanacho and Che Adams as potential attacking reinforcements considering Everton's deal for Gnonto has worryingly stalled and is taking up too much time and resource.

Meanwhile, respected journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that the club’s recruitment team are monitoring the situation of Southampton star Kamaldeen Sulemana, which corroborates with MailOnline's report that suggests that the Ghana international is on Dyche’s long list of targets.