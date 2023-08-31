Everton's stance on signing Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees have already signed Portuguese forward Beto from Udinese, and Romano has explained the Toffees' stance on adding another attacker to their ranks in the form of the Ghana international.

Everton transfer news - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana moved to St. Mary's from Rennes during the 2023 January transfer window, but reportedly rebuffed an offer from the Merseysiders in the process. And it seems Everton's interest has remained with Sean Dyche's side lining up the 21-year-old as a potential replacement for Demarai Gray - who now looks bound for Saudi Arabia.

That is no surprise considering Sulemana comes highly-rated. Ligue 1's official website described him as 'explosive' during a run of hot form with Rennes, while coach Bruno Genesio said: "He's enthusiastic, carefree, and he's quick, very, very quick! He hurts teams."

Mike McGrath reported on a verbal £22m offer from Everton for Sulemana, however that bid was turned down. Southampton reportedly value their young winger at £30m - ensuring a £9m profit on the £21m fee they forked out just eight months ago.

Since McGrath's report, Everton have secured Beto's services in a deal potentially worth up to £26m. The insinuation may have been that Everton wouldn't spend that kind of money on two players in a matter of days bearing in mind the Goodison outfit are in a precarious position when it comes to Financial Fair Play.

Nonetheless, it has been suggested that the Toffees could cash in on Alex Iwobi, valuing him at £20m, having entered the final year of his contract. That would provide the majority of the money Everton need to sign Sulemana, although it reminds to be seen if a deal can be reached in the final days of the window.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Fabrizio Romano explained that Sulemana remains an option for Everton, although he's no longer a priority at Goodison Park.

Romano told GMS: "He's not a priority, I think. He's still a player they have on their list, but he's not a priority target in that position. Let's see what happens with Iwobi leaving the club and then it will be more clear what they want to do in that position. Sulemana is an option, but he's not the only one."

More Everton transfer business

Everton could well be set for a busy end to the transfer window if they do manage to sell Gray and Iwobi in time to make further signings. Danny Ings was mentioned as a strike target for the Toffees, although the former Saints star is happy to stay at West Ham.

They were also hot on the heels of Leeds' Wilfried Gnonto, but he could be staying at Elland Road after playing the full ninety minutes in Leeds' last two games - including a thrilling 4-3 win over Cardiff in which he scored.

Those pursuits may now come to nothing, but it does seem Everton are at least open to making more signings before the transfer window slams shut and with good reason. Albeit only three games in, the Toffees are rock bottom of the Premier League and still awaiting their first goal of the new campaign.