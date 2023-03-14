Everton fans will be pleased with what they're seeing from Dwight McNeil at the minute, says journalist Dean Jones.

The winger scored the winner in the Toffees' 1-0 win against Brentford last Saturday, and Jones is expecting Sean Dyche to rely heavily on him for the rest of the season.

Everton news — Dwight McNeil

Following Everton's victory over Brentford, McNeil revealed just how much he's enjoying playing under Dyche again after their time together at Burnley.

"When Dyche came back in, we had a conversation about how I was playing. He knew what type of player I am and the person I am off the pitch, as well, which is massive. We had a conversation about how to get me playing back to how I used to be," the 23-year-old said (via Liverpool Echo).

"I am enjoying it. Now we have to focus on the rest of the season because it is tight at the bottom. We have massive games coming up and the international break, but we will take it one game at a time."

As per Transfermarkt, McNeil's strike against the Bees was only his third of the season, but it was a huge one as Dyche's men battle to stay in the Premier League.

What has Dean Jones said about Dwight McNeil and Everton?

Jones thinks Everton supporters will be happy with the form that McNeil is showing right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Everton fans will be pleased with what they're seeing from him now. I mean, Dyche knew what he was getting here, and it's no surprise that he's going to look towards somebody that he properly understands.

"He's going to keep looking towards him for inspiration, and I think Everton will just be grateful to see somebody that can create something in that part of the field. They've been crying out for someone to create things and also somebody to finish off the chances, and hopefully they can find that perfect combination."

Can Dwight McNeil become an important player for Everton?

He's got the ability to. At Burnley, before his £20m move to Everton (via BBC Sport), he was often a threat, largely because of his crossing.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman put in 1.8 crosses per game back in the 2019/20 season, which was the highest average in his squad.

Overall, McNeil is quite a dangerous wide man and should continue to thrive under Dyche, a manager who knows how to get the best out of him.