Everton have plenty of struggles on and off the pitch at the moment, and journalist Paul Brown has slammed some 'absolutely appalling' decision-making at Goodison Park by one man, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche has to find a way of ignoring the behind-the-scenes distractions and start producing consistent results.

The Toffees have been involved in back-to-back relegation battles, partly due to mismanagement behind the scenes. Performances on the pitch have been disastrous and the players and management team have to take plenty of responsibility, but there are a lot of distractions in the background.

Everton recently announced that 777 Partners have acquired Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in the club and will complete a takeover once it's been agreed with the relevant authorities. Hopefully, for Everton fans, this will spark a major change and allow them to get back to competing in the top half of the Premier League table.

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that the situation behind the scenes is 'so, so bad' at Goodison Park, with 777 Partners lending money to the club just to keep paying the bills. It certainly can't be easy for Dyche and his players to ignore the noise and focus on the football, but suffering relegation to the Championship would be a complete disaster and the Merseyside club have to change their fortunes.

Their latest victory over Bournemouth was a step in the right direction, but consistency will be key. The Toffees secured a sensational victory over Brentford last month but followed it up with a poor defeat at home to fellow strugglers Luton Town.

His decision-making has been absolutely appalling at Goodison Park - Paul Brown

If you ask multiple different Everton fans what or who is the main problem at the club, you're likely to receive varying answers. It's difficult to pinpoint a singular issue at Goodison Park, but there's no doubt things have gone rapidly downhill over the last few years.

Brown has suggested that Moshiri's decision-making since taking over at Goodison Park has been 'absolutely appalling' and Evertonians have a right to blame him for their downfall. The journalist adds that he's completely wiped his hands with the club and will be walking away with next to nothing. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think Moshiri's decision-making has been absolutely appalling and it's quite right that people are blaming him for the current state of affairs. He's gone from a position where he was bragging that money was no object and he would do whatever he could to make Everton successful again, to a position where he has completely wiped his hands of it, and will be walking away with next to nothing. Considering how much money he's blown on this club and I think that is a terrible indictment of the man himself and what he's done to this club."

Should Farhad Moshiri take most of the blame?

Since Moshiri arrived at the Merseyside club, the Iranian businessman has spent an obscene amount of money on players who have failed to deliver, and it's led to the Toffees being in a difficult financial situation over the last few years. There is no doubt he's contributed immensely to the difficulties Everton are now facing, but there are multiple different factors at play.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 16th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

Bill Kenwright hired Moshiri in the first place, but Everton did need investment to take the club to the next level. The likes of Frank Lampard and Rafa Benitez failed to produce results on the pitch at Goodison Park, but Moshiri hired them in the first place. Although Everton fans would have been excited for a billionaire to come to the club at the time, his tenure has been a complete failure.

What's next for Everton?

Dyche's focus now is to keep Everton in the Premier League. A new stadium is in the process of being built and to have such a modern, state-of-the-art facility whilst not competing in England's top flight would be a complete disaster.

After the international break, Everton face the difficult task of the Merseyside derby at Anfield. Dyche's side then head to the capital to play West Ham United, before a Carabao Cup tie at home to Burnley.