Everton’s series of behind-the-scenes crises makes the club a “recipe for disaster” at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche’s side are battling at the foot of the Premier League to retain their top-flight status.

Everton news – Latest

Everton are under investigation for an alleged breach of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules (FFP) for the 2021/22 season.

An independent commission will now look into the matter, and if found guilty, the club could face a fine and a points deduction, though this could drag on well into next season.

This comes on top of Brown revealing to GIVEMESPORT that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is struggling to find investment for the Goodison Park outfit.

And the journalist believes that the mess behind the scenes at the Merseyside outfit may put the existence of the club under threat.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “This investigation is just one part of a whole series of crises for Everton that I believe genuinely put the existence of the club into threat.

“If Everton were to go down, which would be almost a certainty if they were docked points this season, they would likely already be in breach of fair play rules in the Championship

“They have a bloated squad full of players who don't have relegation clauses in their contracts, and they don't have a huge amount of sellable assets that could bring in the kind of money to keep the club going.

“They also have loans that would need to be repaid. And there is a material doubt about the owners' long-term commitment to the club, according to Everton's auditors.

“You put all those things together, and they are a recipe for disaster.”

What next for Everton?

Everton will have to hope that investigations into the club’s sustainability clear the club of any wrongdoing and flaunting of the rules.

Indeed, an unlikely points deduction would be nothing short of a disaster for the Toffees’ survival prospects, with Dyche’s side finding themselves teetering on the brink of the relegation zone with just eight games of the season remaining.

Dyche will be working on keeping his side focused on on-pitch matters, with clashes against Crystal Palace and Newcastle United to come before the month is out.

It has been a turbulent two years for the Toffees faithful, and supporters will hope Everton’s future is not put under threat following the conclusion of the investigation, especially if the club finds itself in the Championship next season.