Everton will soon find out whether they have breached the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules once again, but journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the club believe they will be compliant.

On the pitch, Sean Dyche has been tasked with guiding the Toffees away from the relegation zone, despite being hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's financial rulings earlier in the season. The Merseyside outfit currently find themselves outside of the bottom three, but reports have suggested they could be hit with another charge.

In the background, 777 Partners are also in the process of finalising a takeover, acquiring all of Farhad Moshiri's shares in the club. The Miami-based investment group moved a step closer to taking over at Goodison Park after receiving the green light from the Financial Conduct Authority, and they could be set to finalise a deal in the not-so-distant future.

Everton could face another charge

A report from the Telegraph has claimed that Premier League clubs are now waiting to find out whether they have been compliant with financial regulations. On the 15th January, the likes of Everton will be told whether they face charges, and the report suggests that several clubs in England's top flight are on 'high alert'.

A change in ruling means that any side which breaks the profit and sustainability rules will be charged in the same season after the Toffees were hit with their 10-point deduction for financial wrongdoings in previous years.

Everton transfer spending under Farhad Moshiri Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 17th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt - as of 09/01/2024

Under Moshiri, the Merseyside outfit have spent a significant amount of money without seeing any real success on the pitch. In reality, Everton have only tumbled backwards since Moshiri's involvement at Goodison Park was confirmed. Bringing in a host of new additions on high wages for expensive fees without receiving financial boosts from playing in Europe, going far in domestic competitions, or achieving high-place finishes in the Premier League, was bound to come back to bite them.

Everton will now be patiently waiting to discover whether they've breached regulations once again. Although the sanction imposed on the club might not have a disastrous impact in terms of relegation after Dyche has started to get a tune out of his players, a further deduction could plunge them into trouble once again.

Paul Brown - Everton confident they are compliant

Brown has suggested that the Toffees do feel that they will be compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, therefore receiving no further punishment for their financial activity. The journalist adds that this will of course depend on the Premier League agreeing with their point of view, and if Everton manage to make the same mistake again, it would be an 'incredible piece of mismanagement'. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think to make the same mistake again would be quite an incredible piece of mismanagement. So you certainly hope that they're okay. What I'm hearing is that they think they are just under and that they will be compliant. But that obviously depends on the Premier League agreeing with their point of view, so we'll have to wait and see."

Everton pushing for loan signing

With finances tight at Goodison Park, the Toffees may need to explore the loan market if they want to provide Dyche with the reinforcements he needs for the second half of the season. Director of Football Kevin Thelwell addressed Everton's situation to the fans ahead of the January window, suggesting that it was set to be a quiet month for the Merseyside club.

However, it appears the Toffees are exploring their options in terms of adding new additions in the winter. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Everton are in talks to sign Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Although Hannibal initially agreed to join Spanish side Sevilla, Everton have now entered the race looking to hijack a deal, with the decision in the hands of the player.