Everton face a major battle to keep hold of midfielder Amadou Onana this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has been one of the Toffees' better players this season, and O'Rourke thinks there'll be no shortage of takers for him if his side get relegated.

Everton transfer news — Amadou Onana

Onana has not ruled out leaving Everton for a bigger club in the future.

It comes after the Belgium international attracted interest from Chelsea in the January transfer window. According to The Telegraph, the Blues had him on their shortlist as they looked to strengthen their midfield.

Speaking to SoFoot at the start of the month, Onana said: "I see myself having had a lot of life experiences, which will have made me learn a lot about human beings in general, as well as about myself.

"I see myself, God willing, in one of the biggest clubs recognised worldwide."

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Amadou Onana and Everton?

With Everton in danger of going down this season, O'Rourke thinks the Merseyside club are at risk of losing Onana.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Everton, I'm sure, will be aware that they will face a major fight to keep hold of him, especially if they do suffer relegation.

"Chelsea were interested in January; Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested in him as well. So if Onana does want to leave and if Everton suffer relegation, he's going to have no shortage of takers."

Will Amadou Onana still be an Everton player next season?

Everton only signed Onana last summer, with the Belgium star joining from Lille in a £33m deal, according to BBC Sport.

However, if Sean Dyche's men do go down, it's almost certain that Onana will depart Goodison Park. In the short time that he's been in England, he's proven that he can be quite an effective Premier League midfielder and that has clearly not gone unnoticed.

For example, the former Lille man really shone in his side's brilliant win against Arsenal last month. As per WhoScored, he made four successful tackles on the day — no one on the pitch managed to make more.

Onana also made two interceptions. Again, none of his team-mates were able to outdo him in that area.

Everton will be desperate to keep hold of Onana, and in the Championship, where they could be heading, he would be excellent based on what he's shown in the division above. However, if that's the league they're going to be playing in next season, then they can kiss any chance they had of keeping him goodbye.