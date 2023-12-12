Highlights Everton could face further punishment this season after their recent 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules.

The club has lodged an appeal, admitting wrongdoing but claiming the hefty deduction is unjustified.

Everton's financial accounts must be submitted by December 31st, and there are concerns that they may breach the rules again.

Everton are going through some financial difficulties at the moment, leading to a 10-point deduction, and journalist Paul Brown has discussed the prospect of the Toffees receiving further punishment to GIVEMESPORT.

The Merseyside club were recently hit with the biggest sanction in Premier League history, with Everton given an immediate 10-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules. The Toffees have been battling the threat of relegation for a few years now, with the club desperate to avoid dropping down to the Championship considering the further financial implications it would bring.

Sean Dyche is starting to get a real tune out of his players despite their sanction, with Everton four points above the drop zone despite being plunged into the bottom three after the 10-point deduction was confirmed. However, there is a chance the Merseyside club could be hit with further punishment before the season is over, which would be a complete disaster.

Everton could get further sanctions

Everton confirmed at the start of December that they had lodged an appeal with the Chair of the Premier League's Judicial Panel for their recent 10-point deduction. The Toffees released a statement after they were hit with the sanction saying they were 'shocked and disappointed' by the decision. Although the club appear to be admitting wrongdoing, they also feel that the hefty deduction is completely unjustified. Whether Everton are successful with their appeal or not remains to be seen, but Dyche and his squad are coping with the sanction well, winning their last three games without conceding a goal.

According to The Times, Everton could be at risk of another points deduction this season after it was confirmed that any breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules would be dealt with before the end of the campaign. Everton's recent deduction, for example, is for charges based on previous years' accounts, whereas any club will now be punished in the same season. Financial accounts must be submitted by 31st December, and there are fears that the Toffees are sailing close to the wind.

Everton transfer spending under Farhad Moshiri Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 16th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

Evertonians won't have been overly surprised that the club were in financial difficulty considering the amount of money they've spent in new signings over the years coupled with minimal success on the pitch.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that although Everton are likely to show another loss when they submit their accounts before the end of the month, he doesn't expect the club to be breaking the rules again. The Toffees have been taking steps to reduce costs and correct their mistakes, and the journalist adds that it would be hugely embarrassing if they were to be hit with another punishment. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Everton's accounts are due again, and they are quite likely to show another loss. It's just going to be a question of how big that loss is and which deductions from the total they are allowed to apply. I think it's unlikely they'll be breaking the rules again, because they knew how close they were to a breach last time, and they have been taking steps for the last few seasons to try and correct their position. So you would expect these accounts to look better. Again, there has been some progress made on cutting costs, but it's a worry. It is possible that if they've gone over again, they will face another punishment. So you have to hope that the club has taken the necessary steps and that they're not punished again, because I think that would be hugely embarrassing."

Brown told GIVEMESPORT earlier in December that 777 Partners are now unlikely to pass the Premier League's fit and proper test to take over the club. Everton had announced back in September that 777 Partners had agreed a deal to acquire all of Moshiri's shares, but the investment group needed to pass regulatory checks.

Evertonians will be waiting patiently to see who will be taking over their club, but there are also other investors who are looking to swoop in if 777 Partners' deal falls through.