Highlights Everton's dire financial situation has led to potential loan money from 777 Partners just to pay the bills, making it unclear how safe Dyche's position is.

Results on the pitch aren't good enough, with Everton missing the most big chances in the Premier League this season.

Dyche's future is in doubt if poor results continue, as good performances alone won't be enough to secure his position.

Everton's finances are 'so, so bad' at Goodison Park and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on Sean Dyche's future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees are struggling in the Premier League so far this season and there's been calls for the manager to be removed from his position.

Everton news - Latest

Everton currently find themselves in 16th place in the Premier League table with just one win from their opening seven games. Their latest defeat at home to Luton Town was a disaster, with Rob Edwards' side picking up their first victory of the campaign at Goodison Park. Everton were coming off the back of a win away at Brentford in England's top flight before defeating Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, but they failed to use that momentum to pick up three points against Luton.

Behind the scenes, plenty is happening at Goodison Park, with Everton recently announcing that they have reached an agreement with 777 Partners to acquire Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in the club. With the takeover yet to be officially completed, there's confusion as to who would make a decision on a potential managerial sacking, with Dyche struggling to get a tune out of his players this season. It's safe to say that every appointment Moshiri has made has been a failure so far.

Read More: What Happened To Every Manager Moshiri Hired At Goodison ParkThe vast amount of money Moshiri has spent was meant to support Everton in their push to compete towards the top of the Premier League, but the Toffees look set to be involved in their third relegation battle in a row.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 16th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

Everton's dire financial situation has led to the Premier League referring an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by the Merseyside club to an independent commission. It begs the question, can Everton even afford to sack Dyche if results worsen over the next few weeks?

The situation is so, so bad behind the scenes at Goodison Park - Paul Brown

Until the takeover is resolved, it's difficult for anyone at Goodison Park to make a major change. Moshiri was a key decision maker at Everton, but the Iranian businessman has checked out and is looking to depart in the near future. The prospective new owners, 777 Partners, aren't officially in their post yet, despite attending the game against Luton on Saturday, which would have been a 'unique experience' according to journalist Brown, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Brown has now suggested that Everton's financial situation is so bad that they are needing loan money from 777 Partners to just keep paying the bills. The journalist adds that it's unclear how much money 777 Partners are willing to put into the club outside of the essentials, so until then, it's difficult to figure out how safe Dyche's position is. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"The situation is so, so bad behind the scenes that they are needing loan money from this potential buyer just to keep paying the bills essentially. So I think it will depend really, how much money 777 are willing to put into the club and how much is left for things like that. That will decide how safe Dyche is. Until those questions are answered, we can't really say."

Will Sean Dyche be sacked as Everton manager in the near future?

Ultimately, results on the pitch simply aren't good enough at Goodison Park, and losing at home to Luton is unacceptable. However, there is an argument that Dyche is getting a little bit unlucky at the moment, with his side creating plenty of opportunities but failing to put them away. As per FotMob, Everton have missed 18 big chances in the Premier League so far this season, more than any other side.

Dyche suggested that Everton dominated the game against Luton, but the fans at Goodison Park only want to see results...

“It’s not a terrible performance. You look at the stats, and it’s a dominant performance in many ways, but it’s a team mentality. It’s a killer instinct that teams have. When we come away from that, we don’t look as potent, and we don’t look as strong."

If the poor results continue, then good performances simply won't matter, with Dyche's future certainly in doubt.