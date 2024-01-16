Highlights Everton could face another points deduction after breaching financial regulations for the second time this season, potentially impacting their Premier League status.

Everton has appealed the original charge and now awaits the outcome, while also facing another case.

The club's building of a new stadium is being cited as a mitigating factor in their losses as it could bring benefits to both the club and the city of Liverpool.

Everton were recently hit with their second charge from the Premier League this season after once again breaching the profit and sustainability regulations, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT how this case isn't going to be as clear-cut as the previous one.

Earlier in the campaign, Everton were slapped with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for breaching financial regulations, plundering the Merseyside outfit into the relegation zone. A string of impressive performances from Sean Dyche's side saw the Toffees climb out of the bottom three and they currently sit in 17th place, but they could be set for another deduction.

Everton confirmed they would appeal the original charge, but the Toffees now have two cases to answer to. Whether the Merseyside club will be hit with another hefty sanction remains to be seen, but it's certainly a far from ideal situation for Dyche's men.

Everton's financial situation is costing them

Back in November, Everton were deducted 10 points for spending £19.5m over the threshold and they are currently awaiting the outcome of their appeal. On Monday 15th January, the Premier League confirmed that the Toffees had breached the profit and sustainability rules once again and they could be set to have a further set of points removed from their current total. The club now have 14 days to respond to their charges which will then be heard in front of an independent panel, with Everton set to discover their fate in early April.

In a statement following their second charge of the campaign, Everton were quick to call out the Premier League, suggesting that the financial years in question have already led to punishment for the club. The Toffees also suggested that 'this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules'. It's unclear as of yet whether Everton will receive another deduction, but a report from The Guardian has claimed that the result of their appeal from their initial case could have a major impact on their second charge, which will not be solved until the original situation has been completed.

The Athletic have claimed that the Toffees have cited their building of a brand new stadium as a mitigating factor in some of their losses. The new ground is set to lead to thousands of new jobs, increased revenue for the club, making them more sustainable, and that's before mentioning the benefits it will bring to the city of Liverpool as a whole.

Either way, the club and Evertonians are set for a nervous wait to discover their fate from both charges, especially with Dyche's side already battling towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

Paul Brown - Second charge not as clear-cut

Brown has suggested that from what he has heard, a second charge isn't going to be as clear-cut as Everton's original sanction from the commission's point of view. The journalist adds that there is a long way to go before the Toffees are hit with another points deduction, while he's also quick to question the management of finances from the board at Goodison Park. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I don't think from what I hear this would be as clear-cut a case as the previous one from the commission's point of view. So I think there is a long way to go yet on this before Everton are hit with another points deduction, but if that is the case, I think it would be incredibly damning on the people running the club and they should rightly be criticised for it."

777 Partners facing problems with takeover

The financial issues at Goodison Park are just one of a host of problems currently ongoing. Earlier in the season, it was announced that 777 Partners had agreed to acquire all of Farhad Moshiri's shares in the club. In late December, the Financial Conduct Authority granted the investment group approval, taking them a step closer to securing a takeover.

However, Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that 777 Partners are now pessimistic about their chances of being granted approval from the Premier League. The Miami-based group have been providing cash for the Toffees through regular loans, but it's now becoming a drag on their finances. Brown also confirms that certain members of 777 Partners believe a takeover will no longer take place.