Everton's latest two-point deduction from Premier League officials has left them just two points ahead of the relegation zone, and problems with prospective new owners 777 may force them into the sales of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana - with Manchester United keen on signing the duo, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees have struggled with financial hardship all season, enduring a 10-point deduction back in November and whilst that was reduced to six points upon appeal, a new measure brought in has put them back to eight points overall. Looking to have drawn clear from the relegation battle over the festive period with a run of impressive wins, the Merseyside outfit are now just two points clear of relegation, with all of their drop-zone rivals to play in what will be three huge games before the end of the campaign.

But despite their threats of a move down to the Championship, there may be pressing issues to deal with. United could wish to add the pair to their ranks ahead of next season's new era under Jim Ratcliffe, and this could come as a timely benefit to the clubs' transfer plans - especially with injury woes plaguing the backline of the Red Devils for long periods of the season which has been a huge factor in their failure to challenge for a Champions League spot.

Dean Jones: Everton Could Be Forced to Sell Key Duo

New owner problems could hand Manchester United an opportunity

According to Jones, the duo have been linked with moves away from Goodison Park as a result of their strong performances this season - which has little to do with Everton's financial situation. However, new information surrounding the ownership of the club means that the Toffees are looking for sales - and whilst United are interested, they aren't the only interested parties.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton's original 10-point deduction for breaking FFP rules was the biggest in Premier League history, though, after the reduction to 8, Portsmouth's 9-point deduction for going into administration in 2009-10 remains the highest.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Branthwaite and Onana are obviously both being linked with United and this latest news about Everton’s problems with 777 will shine a new light on their potential outgoing transfer business. "There is now new feeling that Everton are going to need to sell players and if that is the case then United will position themselves to seek early answers on where they would stand with bids for both players. They do like both so quite which way they decide to go with that could be dictated by which of them seems most attainable. "United are not the only club interested in these two players either so further layers of complexity would arrive if other teams are looking to make bids."

Problems Arising With Everton's Prospective New Owners

Farhad Moshiri has been wanting to sell Everton for some time

Farhad Moshiri took over Everton in 2016, but some questionable transfer business has seen him make a poor return on his investment. This led to Everton fans pleading with him to leave the club, and eventually, he made the decision to announce that the club was for sale. 777 Partners registered their interest despite fan unrest given their ownership of Hertha Berlin and Genoa has resulted in two relegations alongside a drop off from European football for Sevilla - but that appears to be dragging on, with recent reports suggesting that they have asked for more time in a bid to scramble to find funds.

This not only hampers their chances of survival next season due to a lack of forward planning in the transfer market, but also poses problems with cash flow ahead of the summer window, and the completion of their new 52,000-seater stadium, which is due for completion at the end of next season.