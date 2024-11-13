The beauty of football is that there is no such thing as guaranteed success. Even from week to week, form can fluctuate – this is part of what makes the sport so thrilling.

Take for instance, Romelu Lukaku. With brilliant performances elsewhere, he sealed big-money moves to both Manchester United and Chelsea during his career, but – despite his undoubted quality – ultimately proved to be up there with the biggest Premier League flops during his time with each club.

He isn't the only player to struggle in one environment and thrive in another, though. In fact, Lukaku isn't even the only former Everton man to enjoy better fortunes after leaving England for Italy. Indeed, Moise Kean is now thriving for Fiorentina after a difficult past period in his career.

Moise Kean Struggled at Everton

Four goals in 39 games

Kean burst onto the scene as a youngster, making his senior debut for Juventus when he was still just 16 years old. During his time with the Italian giants, he established himself as one of the brightest young talents in the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: When making his Juventus debut at 16 years and 265 days, Kean became the club's youngest-ever debutant and the first player born in the 2000s to play in one of Europe's four major leagues.

As such, it was viewed as a major coup when he joined Everton for around £25m in August of 2019. However, things quickly turned sour in England. By November, having yet to score a goal, he'd been dropped due to disciplinary issues. It later turned out he'd been late to a team meeting for the second time.

He would be handed another chance, and finally bagged his first goal in January 2020, scoring vs Newcastle during a 2-2 Premier League draw. Even so, he struggled to build up any real momentum and would finish the season with just two goals and two assists to his name in 33 matches (across all competitions).

After a poor first campaign, he struggled for minutes in the early stages of the 2020/21 season. Although he scored two goals in the League Cup, he was loaned out to Paris Saint-Germain. His form picked up in France, as he scored 13 Ligue 1 goals but it wasn't enough to seal a permanent move.

After his return from his loan, Kean's 2021/22 season got off to a disastrous start as he picked up a red card for Everton in just his second game back. He wouldn't play again for the Toffees, soon joining Juventus on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2023.

Reflecting on his time with the English club, Kean blamed his struggles on the form of his fellow strikers. He noted that as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison were playing so well, it was hard for him to shine:

“At Everton, there was [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin, who was breathing goals that year, and Richarlison. There was very little space. “The Premier League is the most beautiful league in the world, the most difficult. I was 19, I have little to blame myself for.”

His father echoed these thoughts, adding: “In Everton, it was too complicated for him. The club hired more expensive and more experienced strikers than him, and he would have played little.”

Moise Kean at Everton Games 39 Goals 4 Assists 2 Yellow/Red Cards 1/1

Kean Shining For Fiorentina

Scored as many league goals as Mohamed Salah and Vinicius Junior

Close

In the summer of 2024, Kean would leave Juventus for Fiorentina. Since then, he has been on fire. Leading up to the November international break, he has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 11 Serie A games. Add another three goals in Europe this term, and his tally is at 12 goal contributions in 14 games across all competitions.

Across the Italian first division in 2024/25, only Atalanta ace Mateo Retegui has scored more times with 11 goals in 12 games – meaning Kean is outshining the likes of Lukaku, Lautaro Marinez, Dusan Vlahovic, Marcus Thuram, Ademola Lookman and Christian Pulisic – despite the former now tearing it up after leaving Chelsea for AC Milan. He’s also the leader in Expected Goals in Serie A currently.

He is also proving to statistically be one of the best forwards across Europe this term. For instance, he has scored as many league goals as Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah and Ballon d'Or runner-up Vinicius Junior. What's more, he picked up a 9.2 WhoScored match rating for Fiorentina in the final game before the international break. This makes him the highest-rated striker in Europe's top five leagues for the week.

It is incredible to think that this Everton flop – who mustered just four goals in 39 games for the Toffees – has been one of the best forwards in Europe this season.

Stats via SofaScore, Transfermarkt and WhoScored - correct as of 13/11/24.