Everton fans are in awe this week after the club delivered them a breathtaking preview of the atmosphere that awaits them on match nights at their future home. As the Toffees embark on their final season at the historic Goodison Park, home to the Merseyside club since 1892, they eagerly anticipate the dawn of a new era at the state-of-the-art 'Everton Stadium,' set to open its doors at the beginning of the 2025/26 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Goodison Park was the first major football stadium to be built in the United Kingdom, having hosted more top-flight games than any other as Everton have played all but four seasons at the pinnacle of English football.

Situated on Bramley-Moore Dock, the stadium, which will cost more than £800m to build, will have a capacity of more than 52,000, with construction ongoing since 2021. And with the ground expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Premier League outfit have built up excitement among fans by releasing a series of stunning images of the near-finished product ahead of Sean Dyche's side faces a visit from Fulham this weekend.

In a one-minute video posted on the stadium's official social media channels, supporters were treated to a virtual tour of their new home illuminated under the lights. The reactions to the footage reveal a passionate fanbase that has long been starved of such joys in recent seasons, struggling with fears of relegation and financial challenges.

The drone footage captures the stadium at sunset along the banks of the River Mersey, with blue lights glowing from the exterior of the contemporary venue. From this vantage point, fans are treated to an aerial view of the stadium's interior, revealing stands adorned with blue seats and the pitch patiently awaiting its final touches.

Additional images and videos of the stadium lit up in blue from the outside were also released, showcasing its stunning design. See below:

After initial feelings towards the new-look stadium were met with a mixed bag of reactions upon the announcement, the Everton faithful appear increasingly fond of their future home. One supporter wrote: "Our new home looks incredible." Another commented: "Going to be the best stadium in the league."

Meanwhile, a third comment said: I genuinely can’t imagine watching us play here. Cannot wait," and a fourth concluded: "Wow. What a place."

Related New Everton stadium build update: The Friedkin Group and timeline updates On 24th September, it was announced that The Friedkin Group has agreed a deal to buy Everton. The deal is subject to regulatory approval from the Football Association, the Premier League and the Financial Conduct Authority. The US-based group are looking to be officially announced in time for the January transfer window, so they could improve the playing squad. As well as this, the layering of the pitch nears completion and the final installation of the seats in all four stands are checked.

Everton Stadium will incorporate elements from its predecessor in its design, with brickwork that pays tribute to the iconic Archibald Leitch latticework found at Goodison Park. Once completed, the venue will be the eighth-largest stadium in England and will host matches during Euro 2028, which will take place across the UK and Ireland. The development will also include shops, new housing, and restaurants, among other features.

However, the project's costs have risen from the original £500 million to over £800 million. And as for the future of the club's current 39,000-seat home, Goodison Park is scheduled for demolition once Everton relocates at the end of this season. The Toffees' final home game will be against Newcastle on Saturday, May 18, and a grand send-off is anticipated for the stadium's final-ever bow.