Highlights Despite off-field distractions and financial struggles, Sean Dyche has done an impressive job as Everton manager.

Everton's current relegation threat is not due to Dyche's management, but rather external factors like the points deduction.

Dyche's ability to prevent the team from spiraling out of control amidst the distractions proves his leadership and resilience.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has been forced to deal with plenty of off-field problems at Goodison Park since he arrived at the club, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the football might not be pretty to watch, but it's not been an easy job for the former Burnley boss.

The Toffees currently find themselves in the relegation zone, but a 10-point deduction from the Premier League has plunged them into trouble. That's just one of the distractions Dyche has to contend with, with ownership and financial issues bubbling on in the background. The Merseyside outfit are in the middle of a takeover as well as appealing to get some points back after their charge.

Despite all the noise, Dyche has got a tune out of his incredibly thin squad. Everton are still under the threat of relegation, but they won't be going down without a fight with Dyche at the helm.

Dyche's distractions at Everton

The major issue looking over the Toffees at the moment is their financial struggles. Earlier in the campaign, Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction, and the Merseyside club instantly responded with an appeal, which is currently ongoing. In January, the Toffees were hit with a second charge by the Premier League, alongside Nottingham Forest, but both clubs are yet to be hit with a sanction as of yet.

777 Partners also agreed to take over the Premier League club back in September, but a deal is yet to be fully ratified. Despite receiving approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, the Miami-based investment group need to receive ratification from the Premier League in order to proceed.

Sean Dyche - Everton stats - Premier League 2023/2024 Matches 24 Wins 8 Draws 5 Losses 10 Points 29 Points per match 1.26 Stats according to Transfermarkt - as of 08-02-2024

If Everton hadn't received a points deduction, they'd currently be sitting in 12th place in the Premier League table. Considering the background noise at Goodison Park, there is no doubt Dyche is doing an impressive job with the Merseyside club, regardless of what you think about his style of play.

Paul Brown - Dyche's job has not been easy

Brown has suggested that Dyche's job hasn't been easy with all the off-field distractions going on in the background at Goodison Park. The journalist adds that it would have been easy for the players to be distracted and spiral out of control, but Dyche is preventing that from happening. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"It may not be pretty to watch at times, but I really think you have to put Everton's form into context. They were pretty awful under the previous manager. They have all these off-field distractions going on with the Premier League charges, the takeover that's going nowhere. It can't be easy to manage all that. I think it's very distracting for the players. I think that it could very easily spiral into a kind of air of gloom around the place but Sean Dyche is just not allowing that to happen."

Everton will make the short trip to Manchester City on Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League. Facing Pep Guardiola's side is never an easy task, especially with key players out injured, and unfortunately, Dyche will be without a host of his squad going into the game.

Speaking in his final press conference before the fixture, Dyche confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, and Arnaut Danjuma would all be unavailable for the trip to the Etihad Stadium. The former Burnley boss also added that Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are progressing well after featuring against Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Elsewhere, Amadou Onana has also been back out on the grass and training ahead of the game, so there's a chance he could feature against the Premier League champions.