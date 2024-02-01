Highlights Everton's chances of signing a new forward before the transfer deadline are decreasing.

The club had attempted to sign Juventus winger Timothy Weah on loan, but he turned down the opportunity.

Everton could potentially make a late move to sign Marseille forward Ismaila Sarr, and Paul Brown has confirmed they are still trying to sign a new forward.

Everton are pushing to sign a forward before the end of the transfer window, but journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that their chances are receding as we head towards the deadline.

Director of Football Kevin Thelwell stressed to Evertonians before January that it was likely to be a quiet period in terms of incomings due to the financial constraints placed on the club at the moment. As we edge closer to the deadline, the chances of a new addition appear unlikely, but Brown has suggested that the Merseyside club are still trying to get a deal over the line.

Everton working on a new forward

With a lack of options on the wing, the Toffees have looked to bring in a player capable of playing out wide to provide cover for the likes of Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, and Arnaut Danjuma. Due to a lack of minutes, Danjuma has reportedly agreed personal terms with French outfit Lyon, but Everton were hoping to bring in a replacement before allowing him to depart.

Everton's winger options - Premier League 2023/2024 Stats McNeil Danjuma Harrison Appearances 17 (2) 5 (9) 15 (1) Goals 2 1 2 Assists 4 0 3 Key Passes Per Game 1.5 0.4 1.1 Dribbles Per Game 0.8 0.6 0.9 Match rating 6.95 6.23 6.68 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 01/02/2024

According to journalist Ed Aarons, Everton had attempted to sign Juventus winger Timothy Weah on loan for the remainder of the season. However, the 23-year-old has rejected the opportunity to move to Goodison Park, forcing the Toffees back to the drawing board.

It's also understood that Everton could make a late move to sign Marseille forward Ismaila Sarr. The former Watford man has featured regularly for the French club so far this season, so it might be a difficult deal to get over the line.

Paul Brown - Sean Dyche trying for forward

Brown has suggested that Everton are still trying to sign a forward, but it's looking unlikely at the moment. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Everton are still trying to do some business. They've been trying to get a loan forward in for quite some time but haven't managed to get very far down the line with any of the targets they were going for. There is still an outside chance they manage to do something before the close of the window, but I think the chances of that are probably receding. I think Everton would have liked to bring some money in this window too, but the problem for Sean Dyche is that his squad is quite stretched at the minute."

Everton defender heading out on loan

Everton centre-back Mason Holgate has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Championship side Southampton. However, the English defender has found things difficult and is struggling to get into Russell Martin's preferred XI.

Now, according to Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers, Sheffield United are hoping to sign Holgate, with the former Barnsley man heading to Yorkshire for a medical. The Toffees will be hoping the 27-year-old can become a regular under Chris Wilder.