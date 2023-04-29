Everton's forwards have been "utterly pathetic" this season, says journalist Paul Brown.

The club's attackers were recently criticised by defender James Tarkowski, and Brown thinks it's something that they needed to hear.

Everton news — James Tarkowski

Tarkowski was extremely critical of his team's forwards after Sean Dyche's side drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace last Saturday.

"We were quite disappointed, we're in a real battle and we need more," the 30-year-old said (via Daily Mirror). "We had the opportunity to pick up three points. To grind it out with 10 men is nice, but there's way more from us.

"We defended well. We had conceded a few goals recently, so that's a plus, but we need to do more and expect more from our forward players. We have some really talented boys, but we need more from them."

Registering just 25 goals in 33 Premier League games, Everton are the lowest scorers in the top flight this season.

What has Paul Brown said about Everton's forwards?

Brown agrees with Tarkowski's assessment and believes it's something that had to be shared.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It was very interesting what Tarkowski said. You don't often hear players coming out and pointing the finger at certain positions on the pitch.

"It probably needed to be said you could argue. I think Everton's contribution from their forward players this season, quite frankly, has been utterly pathetic and needs to majorly improve."

Is James Tarkowski's assessment fair?

You'd have to say yes. Everton brought in Neal Maupay from Brighton last summer, a forward with plenty of Premier League experience, but he's really failed to deliver so far.

In 24 top-flight games this term, the Frenchman has scored just the one goal, as per Transfermarkt. Without a doubt, the Merseyside club need more than that.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's record isn't great this term either. He's registered just once as well (also via Transfermarkt), though he's missed a lot of matches because of injury.

Considering the above, it's no surprise that Everton find themselves in serious relegation trouble going into their game against Leicester City. If they do manage to beat the drop and want to avoid another fight for survival in the next campaign, then the likes of Maupay and Calvert-Lewin have to up their game.

If they can do that, start to find the back of the net on a consistent basis, then the Toffees should be in for a much better season at Goodison Park.