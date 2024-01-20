Highlights Everton's financial problems limit their ability to make expensive signings, potentially leading to the sale of a current midfielder.

The club needs reinforcements in midfield due to injuries and international commitments, making the pursuit of a new midfielder crucial.

Losing key players like Amadou Onana could be detrimental to Everton's campaign, but their financial constraints might force them to consider selling prized assets.

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka in the January transfer window, but journalist Paul Brown has shared a worrying verdict with GIVEMESPORT regarding a potential outgoing.

Everton's financial problems have been well-documented, and director of football Kevin Thelwell revealed to fans at the beginning of the transfer window that they shouldn't expect a host of new additions at Goodison Park. We're unlikely to see the Toffees splashing the cash, especially after they were recently charged with breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations for the second time this season. With the Merseyside outfit linked with a few potential new additions this month, Evertonians might be concerned that a major departure is expected.

Signing an additional midfielder might be a priority if Everton are able to stump up the cash, but sacrificing one of their key stars in order to fund a potential pursuit certainly won't be ideal, considering the lack of depth in Sean Dyche's squad.

Everton need reinforcements

Earlier in January, Idrissa Gueye jetted off to the African Cup of Nations to represent Senegal, which could leave the Toffees short in the middle of the park. After recently returning from injury, Sean Dyche confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure was set for another spell on the treatment table in what is a major blow for Everton. As a result, it certainly wouldn't be a shock if the Merseyside outfit went all out to secure the signature of a new midfielder.

According to the Guardian, Everton are one of a number of clubs that are considering a move for Brentford's Onyeka, who is expected to be allowed to depart on loan before the window slams shut at the end of the month. The Toffees are likely to face competition from fellow Premier League side Fulham as well as a host of teams from abroad. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Hannibal Mejbri was a target for Dyche and his recruitment team, but the Tunisian midfielder eventually made the move to Spanish outfit Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.

Although Dyche would benefit from reinforcing his midfield, the Toffees won't want to sacrifice one of their key players in doing so. Amadou Onana is undoubtedly one of Everton's most valuable assets and he's starting to attract interest from other clubs, including Arsenal. There's no doubt Everton might be forced to cash in in the future, but losing the Belgian international in the middle of the campaign could be a disaster.

Paul Brown - Everton want a midfielder

Brown has suggested that Everton are trying to sign a midfielder, which could hint that someone might be heading through the exit door. The journalist adds that their financial position means it's impossible for the club to do business unless they cash in on a prized asset. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"It seems pretty clear to me that Everton are trying to sign a midfielder. That suggests that one of their current midfielders is likely to be sold or that at least they are looking to sell this month. I don't think Everton's financial position currently makes it possible for the club to do any transfer business for a substantial fee unless someone is sold. So I think you can draw your own conclusions from the fact that there are several midfielders who have been linked to the club and there are agents out there who clearly think that Everton are trying to sign one. Onyeka I'm sure is on the list. But any deals that get done this month will have to be ones in the bargain basement unless they are able to sell a big asset. So I think it's a case of watch this space."

Dyche could lose star defender

Everton don't have a host of valuable assets in their squad who are likely to command a hefty transfer fee, but Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite are certainly two of them. Branthwaite has enjoyed an impressive season alongside James Tarkowksi at the heart of the defence and he's showing incredible maturity at the age of 21.

Due to his upward trajectory when it comes to his development, Real Madrid and Manchester United have now been credited with an interest in the young defender, and a report from talkSPORT has claimed the Toffees could be forced to offload the England youth international.