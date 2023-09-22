Everton could be at the 'front of the queue' to appoint Wayne Rooney as their next manager because of one intriguing reason, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rooney is currently in charge of Major League Soccer outfit D.C. United, but Jones expects the ex-England captain to be considered for the Toffees job, should it become available in the coming weeks.

Everton manager news - Wayne Rooney

After making the switch to MLS last year, Rooney's managerial career has been kept out of the headlines somewhat, with the former Manchester United star having been enjoying his time in the United States. Heading into the final part of the MLS season, Rooney and Co. are on course for a playoff finish, which would see D.C United compete for the MLS Cup.

Similar vibes aren't on show at Goodison Park right now, as Rooney's former club Everton are enduring a tough start to the Premier League campaign. After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, there was an expectation that Sean Dyche would be able to turn the ship around with a full pre-season in charge, yet that has not been the case so far.

Instead, it looks as if the Toffees will once again be fighting it out at the bottom of the Premier League table, as they look to stave off a first relegation from the top flight in well over 50 years. But whether Dyche will be in charge for the full campaign is another question, with some suggestions that Rooney could be poached as the former Burnley manager's replacement.

What has Dean Jones said about Wayne Rooney and Everton?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones admitted that Rooney would be on Everton's shortlist, should they eventually get rid of Dyche this season:

"I'd be surprised if we didn't see Rooney as Everton manager at some point to be honest. I think that when it comes to him coming back into English football, I'll be surprised if it wasn't Everton front of the queue to give him that opportunity. “Whether that's now or whether that comes as the next appointment, we'll have to wait and see. But obviously, Sean Dyche is under pressure at the moment, and that seems like it's going to continue. “It won't be too long now until the MLS season ends and it might be that we get to a natural point where Rooney’s time in MLS comes to an end and Everton have a decision to make over who their next manager is. If that's the case, then I expect Rooney to be one of the favourites.”

Will Everton sack Sean Dyche this season?

Despite a troubling start to the season, there is a belief that Dyche's job could be kept safe, only because Everton will be unable to raise the funds needed to lay him off. Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that the Merseyside club are unlikely to sack Dyche anytime soon, because his severance package would cost too much.

As a result, it looks as if the Goodison faithful will have to endure some more of Dyche's football for now, even if the door is left open for Rooney to return as manager down the line.