Highlights Everton's poor start to the season, with just one win and multiple losses, has put pressure on manager Sean Dyche.

The team is struggling to score goals and has also been weak defensively, conceding goals to lower-ranked teams.

Everton's full-back position is a major concern, with opposition sides targeting that area and none of the current options being reliable performers. The return of Seamus Coleman from injury may not solve the problem.

Everton have won just once so far this season in the Premier League, and journalist Paul Brown has shared a 'real problem' at the club to GIVEMESPORT which opposition sides are beginning to target.

Sean Dyche's side are yet to bounce back after being involved in yet another relegation battle.

Everton news - Latest

The Toffees have won just once in England's top flight this campaign after defeating Brentford away from home earlier this month. Everton have secured just one victory and a single draw, losing the rest of their games this term. At Goodison Park, a place that used to be a bit of a fortress for the club, Everton have lost every single game since the Premier League got under way in August.

Dyche will certainly be feeling the pressure, especially after his side lost to Luton Town at the weekend. Rob Edwards was yet to pick up three points with his squad until they arrived on Merseyside, so it was an extremely disappointing afternoon for the Toffees. Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that there's now plenty of pressure on Dyche after Everton's poor start to the season, and it's no surprise as they sit just above the relegation zone.

Finding the back of the net has been a major issue for Everton, having missed 18 big chances this campaign, scoring just six times, as per FotMob. However, defensively it's not looking much better for the Merseyside club, having shipped two goals to Luton who had struck just three times before their meeting at the weekend.

Speaking after Everton's latest defeat, Dyche reiterated that stats don't win football matches, with the Toffees creating chances but struggling to score...

"Stats don't win games, the scoreline is what is key. Working in both boxes, it can't just be one box, we have to work in both. That's the bit I have been challenging players with constantly since I got here. The biggest frustration [about Saturday] for me is we started so strongly against Brentford with a great result, then another one on Wednesday against Aston Villa. [The Luton game] was a great opportunity to step on and play with the shoulders back and confidence."

One position at Everton is becoming a real problem for Sean Dyche - Paul Brown

Although scoring goals has been a problem, Dyche now has an issue at full-back. The former Burnley boss has utilised Nathan Patterson, James Garner, Ashley Young, Vitalii Mykolenko, and Seamus Coleman in these positions at various times during his tenure, and doesn't appear to know his best options just yet.

Brown has suggested that opposition sides are now targeting Everton's full-back area every week and it's becoming a recurring theme at Goodison Park. The journalist adds that although Coleman hasn't featured this term due to injury, he's not the player he once was and won't necessarily be the answer to their problems. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"They have a real problem at full-back and it is becoming a recurring theme. I think clubs are beginning to target that area of the pitch. It doesn't really look like they have a reliable performer on either side of that back four at the moment, which is a big worry. You know, even before he was injured you could see that Seamus Coleman wasn't quite the player he once was so I don't think when he's back and fit that he's going to potentially transform this team in that position either."

Will Sean Dyche get the sack?

The issue for the Toffees is that the situation behind the scenes is a disaster. Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that 777 Partners, who have agreed a deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri's stake in the club, are lending money to help pay the bills, so Dyche's future could depend on whether they have the funds to relieve him of his duties.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 16th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

Everton have sacked and recruited plenty of managers during Moshiri's tenure and it's certainly not gone well so far, so the club may be considering sticking with Dyche to ensure some stability at Goodison Park.

Read More: What Happened To Every Manager Moshiri Hired At Goodison Park