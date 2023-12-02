Highlights Everton defender Ashley Young has made some costly mistakes so far this season and is becoming a problem at Goodison Park.

The lack of options to replace Young is a problem for the Toffees, as Nathan Patterson isn't fancied by manager Sean Dyche and Seamus Coleman is recovering from injury.

Financial issues and potential legal problems are also a concern for Everton, with the club facing a 10-point deduction and possible lawsuits from other teams. This could affect their ability to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window.

Everton are struggling with depth throughout their squad at the moment under Sean Dyche, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the full-back area is becoming a bit of a problem for the Toffees.

Dyche and his recruitment team signed veteran defender Ashley Young during the summer transfer window, but he's reaching the latter stages of his career. The former Aston Villa man has been prone to making mistakes since signing on the dotted line on Merseyside, but Everton have a lack of options to replace him.

Nathan Patterson clearly isn't fancied by Dyche, Seamus Coleman is recovering from a long-term injury, and although Vitalii Mykolenko has seen an upturn in form, the Ukraine international has struggled for consistency since arriving in the Premier League. It could be an area that the Toffees look to reinforce during the January transfer window, but it's well-documented that there are financial issues at Goodison Park.

Everton's full-backs have struggled to perform

At the age of 38, Young is undoubtedly not going to be able to produce at the same level he once did, and he's made some costly mistakes so far this season. The former Manchester United man gave away a penalty against Manchester United, was sent off against Liverpool, scored an own goal at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, and has been inconsistent overall this campaign.

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Young is an 'accident waiting to happen' at the moment, suggesting that it might be time for Dyche to take him out of the side. Back in September, the respected reporter also told GIVEMESPORT that Young, Patterson, and Mykolenko's form has been 'quite alarming' at times, adding that none of the trio have made a case to be a regular long-term starter for the Merseyside club.

Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, and Ashley Young - Premier League Stats 2023/2024 Mykolenko Young Patterson Appearances 9 12 5 (7) Goals 2 0 0 Assists 0 0 1 Overall rating 7.15 6.14 6.39 Tackles per game 3.8 1.4 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.8 0.6 Stats according to WhoScored

Mykolenko has undoubtedly improved this season, but he's often gone through spells of form since arriving at Everton. Dyche certainly has a problem on the other side of defence, despite having three options there. Coleman is yet to appear for the club this campaign, and Patterson and Young have flattered to deceive at times.

Related 777 Partners takeover at Everton encountering 'a few problems' Everton could be taken over by 777 Partners in the near future.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that one of the reasons that Everton brought Young to the club in the summer was because Dyche likes his full-backs to be able to cross the ball from deep, but we haven't seen that a lot from the 38-year-old. The journalist adds that both sides of defence are a bit of a problem for the Toffees at the moment and is a worry for the club, considering the lack of depth. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think another one of the reasons that they brought him in was because Sean Dyche likes his fullbacks to be able to cross the ball from deep or wide areas. But we haven't really seen a lot of that from Ashley Young this season I don't think either. I think that position, both those positions really, on each side are a bit of a problem. Mykolenko has come back into form, but I think the depth at full-back is a little bit of a worry for the club and will be for some time to come."

Everton have legal worries which could take priority

On 17th November, Everton were found guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules and were subsequently given a 10-point deduction with immediate effect. Of course, it's a huge problem for the Toffees to deal with in terms of their fight to stay in the Premier League, but it has also led to legal issues surrounding the club.

As per MailOnline, Leeds United, Burnley, and Leicester City are all set to sue Everton for £300m after missing out on Premier League revenue as a result of them being relegated to the Championship, with Dyche's side staying in England's top flight. As we head towards the January transfer window, the priority for the club could be to solve any off-the-field issues, which could have an impact on any business they do in the new year.