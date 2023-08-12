Highlights Everton are actively looking to strengthen their attack before the end of the transfer window to provide more options alongside Calvert-Lewin.

Everton's transfer business looks set to continue with the summer deadline on the horizon, and GIVEMESPORT has unique updates from three journalists on potential dealings at Goodison Park.

Everton recently completed the signing of Youseff Chermiti, but the Merseyside club will be hoping for more options in attack before the window closes.

Due to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury record over the last few years, Sean Dyche wanted to bolster his front line heading into the transfer window.

The signing of Chermiti will certainly add another body in attack, but at the age of 19, he might struggle to make a significant impact just yet.

As a result, Everton could look to bring in a more experienced head, with Joe Thomas from the Liverpool Echo confirming that.

Neal Maupay and Tom Cannon are still on the books at Goodison Park, but the former has struggled since his move from Brighton & Hove Albion and the latter is just as experienced as Chermiti when it comes to Premier League football.

The Toffees have been involved in back-to-back relegation battles, so reinforcements will be necessary to avoid that happening once again.

Let's take a look at who they could be recruiting for the front-line with updates from three journalists...

Che Adams

With Everton potentially looking for a little more Premier League experience, Southampton striker Adams is a name that has popped up in the media.

It has been reported that Everton are interested in Adams and could make a move for him before the summer transfer window closes in September.

Although the former Birmingham City forward isn't the most prolific, he could be a good option for Dyche, allowing the pressure to be taken off Chermiti if Calvert-Lewin's fitness problems continue.

Southampton finished bottom of England's top flight last season, meaning Adams and the Saints dropped down to the Championship, so Everton could be looking to offer the Scottish international a quick route back to the Premier League.

Now, journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict on Adams amid reports linking him to Goodison Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Adams and Wilfriend Gnonto have made their bones really. They've proved their Premier League quality players.

"They may not be in the top tier of Premier League quality, but they've got enough experience and have done well enough in the top flight to prove that they're capable of doing it.

"Both of them wouldn't be bad signings for Everton."

Wilfried Gnonto

Similar to Adams, Gnonto could be looking to return to playing Premier League football without having to wait for Leeds United to be promoted this season.

The Italian forward can play all across the front line, and at the age of 19, has plenty of time to continue to grow as a player.

Gnonto was impressive in spells for Leeds last term, and he could be on his way back to England's top flight already.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gnonto has told Leeds he wants to join Everton, with personal terms already agreed on a five-year deal.

Although Gnonto also has limited experience, he can play through the middle as a striker as well as be an option on the wing for Everton.

Now, journalist Rudy Galetti has provided an update on Everton's pursuit of the young forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Everton are desperately looking for a new offensive player, and they are insisting with Gnonto. The Toffees had to convince the player, who considered Everton as not the ideal next career step.

"But, the lack of opportunities in the last few days for the Italian player seems to have changed his mind. For sure, Everton will push again for the Italian winger, who is considered one of their primary targets.

"Hugo Ekitike is also appreciated at Everton but they will face fierce competition from Eintracht Frankfurt and many other clubs from France and Italy."

Gnonto would certainly be an exciting option in attack for the Toffees ahead of Dyche's first full season in charge.

Hugo Ekitike

As Galetti touched upon, another name linked is Paris Saint-Germain striker Ekitike. Romano reported on talks earlier this week but warned that PSG want a £30m package for the Frenchman.

Although it's not quite worked out for him at PSG, there was clearly a reason they actively pursued him in the first place, and competing with Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe was never going to be easy last season.

There's no doubt Dyche would be able to offer Ekitike more game time, considering their struggles over the last few years.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Everton's pursuit of the young French forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Ekitike from his time looking at the Newcastle United deal is very open to a Premier League move. It's not worked out for him at PSG.

"He was signed with a big reputation, and he was billed as one of the names that really illustrated PSG's strategy, which is buy young buy French.

"What we've seen unfortunately for him is the lack of goals and a lack of integration at the club and this is why PSG are prepared just to sell Ekitike on a straight transfer.

"But you can understand why Premier League clubs watching him so far perhaps feel like comparative to last summer, the value and the reputation has gone down a little bit and Everton's finances are not in great shape either.

"So that's why they would push for a loan and an option because then they have no obligation, and they have a smaller cost up front. So I think this will come down to the structure of the deal and whether, should Everton move, they can offer PSG something that works financially for them.

"It's two clubs basically that are struggling as far as being compliant with the financial rules. So it's ultimately whether something is going to be feasible between them in terms of a structure, but the evidence and interest is genuine."

Whether Ekitike would be open to a move to Goodison Park remains to be seen, but it's an exciting name for Evertonians to be linked with.