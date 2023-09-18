Highlights Everton's financial situation has been worsening year on year, leading them to seek further investment to support the club's operations and the construction of a new stadium.

The agreement with 777 Partners to acquire a stake in the club is still subject to regulatory approval and faces hurdles to completion, including potential calls for debt repayment from existing lenders.

Despite the agreement with 777 Partners, there is a possibility that another investment group could enter the race, and journalist Paul Brown suggests that the deal may benefit club owner Farhad Moshiri more than Everton itself.

The financial situation at Goodison Park has been worsening year on year.

Everton announced on Friday last week that 777 Partners had signed an agreement to acquire Farhad Moshiri's full stake in the club, which accounts for 94.1% of the club's shares. The Merseyside club needed further investment to help the day-to-day running of the business whilst also being able to fund the new stadium, which is currently being built on the Bramley-Moore Dock.

However, although Everton have made an announcement on the potential deal, the statement details towards the end of the article that there is still work to be done...

"Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2023 and remains subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority. Out of respect for this process, 777 Partners will not be providing any further comment during this period of regulatory review."

There's been plenty of controversy surfacing online regarding the credibility of 777 Partners, with Josimar Football explaining some of their failings in football. However, Everton would be their biggest investment by far, and the fans at Goodison Park will be hoping 777 showing their interest in their first Premier League side is a statement of intent.

Change has to happen at the club, particularly off the pitch, considering the vast amount of money they've spent with limited success.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 18th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

A large portion of Everton's most expensive signings haven't worked out, and the return on their investment is the reason for their financial problems. So much so that the Premier League announced earlier in the year that it had referred an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton to an independent commissioner.

It's not impossible that another group tries to come in - Paul Brown

Although 777 Partners have signed an agreement, with plenty of different review processes yet to be completed, there's no reason why another investment group can't enter the race. Brown has suggested that this deal might look good for Moshiri, who is looking to recoup some of his investment, but it's not such a good deal for Everton. The journalist adds that there are a lot of hurdles to overcome before this deal can be completed. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I think it looks like a good deal for Moshiri, it doesn't necessarily look like a good deal for the club. It might be the only deal now available for Moshiri to do. Although, it's not impossible that another group tries to come in before this is ratified and try to change that, we'll see. I think there are a lot of hurdles to be overcome, not just on the regulatory side, but both of the existing lenders at Everton, we are told, are likely to call in their debts if this goes ahead. That would mean 777 having to come up with another £350m on top of whatever they agree in the end to pay for Moshiri's shares. I think that would be difficult for them."

What's next for Everton?

The focus for the Toffees has to be improving results on the pitch, as it's been a disastrous start to the Premier League season. Sean Dyche is struggling to get a tune out of his players and the Merseyside club are sitting on just one point from a possible 15. The former Burnley boss will undoubtedly be feeling the pressure, and rightly so, as on paper, Everton should at least have a couple of wins under the belt considering the quality of opposition they've faced so far.