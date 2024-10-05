Everton boss Sean Dyche will have a defensive headache at the weekend when his side host Newcastle United, as he is now looking likely to be without both Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko for the game.

The Toffees recorded their first win of the season last weekend, defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Goodison Park to move out of the relegation zone. They'll have another chance to appease the home crowd on Saturday evening when Newcastle head to Merseyside, but Dyche will need to find replacements for two of his first-choice defenders after the club suffered an unlucky break this week.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Branthwaite has been hit with a fresh setback, while Mykolenko is thought to have been injured in training on Friday according to reports in Ukraine.

Defensive Duo Doubtful

Branthwaite and Mykolenko injured

The information on Branthwaite is more substantial, with the report suggesting the young defender will be assessed ahead of Saturday's fixture as he has now picked up a quad issue. Branthwaite played the full 90 minutes against Palace last weekend and put in a stellar performance to get the Everton fans excited about his long-awaited return.

Branthwaite was involved in training this week up to and including Wednesday's session, but it is thought he has since pulled up with fresh concerns and is a major doubt for the next game.

Jarrad Branthwaite vs Crystal Palace statistics Stat Total Minutes 90 Passes completed 27 Tackles and interceptions 5 Clearances 5 Touches 43 Carries 24

Meanwhile, news of Mykolenko's setback came from Ben Dinnery, founder of Premier Injuries, who suggested the Ukraine international was the victim of a late injury in training at the end of the week, as he was not mentioned as a potential absentee in Dyche's press conference on Thursday. It is said Mykolenko has a calf injury, that may keep him out for two to three weeks.

Dyche Has Decisions to Make

A number of players could step in

The likely replacements for both these players would be Michael Keane at centre-half, and Ashley Young on the left. Keane played in Branthwaite's absence, alongside James Tarkowski in Everton's previous games. Young has played six games this season so far, and has two assists to his name.

Despite being 39-years-old now, the former England international has been turning back the clock with his displays of late and appears rejuvenated under Dyche's management. It is likely Mykolenko's injury will be far less concerning, given Young's ability to step in.

Dyche could also turn to new signing Jake O'Brien, whom he picked up from Lyon in the summer. The 23-year-old has featured three times in the middle of the Everton defence this season, but is thought to be behind the more experienced pairing of Keane and Tarkowski for now.

Everton are already without forward Armando Broja, who has been pencilled in for a return in November, Youssef Chermiti and captain Seamus Coleman for the game, while Nathan Patterson continues his recovery from a hamstring injury picked up last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/10/2024