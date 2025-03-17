Everton could save millions during the summer transfer window by promoting Harrison Armstrong to the first team and keeping him at the club.

Born in Liverpool, Armstrong joined Everton's academy at the age of five and steadily progressed through the youth ranks. The young talent made his first-team debut in August 2024 against Tottenham Hotspur, marking the beginning of his senior career.

During the 2024/2025 campaign, Armstrong accumulated six first-team appearances off the bench, leaving the Toffees with a decision to make in the January transfer window. During his cameo appearances, Armstrong heavily impressed, while he also produced some phenomenal displays for the U18 and U21 sides.

Everton Could Save Millions With Armstrong

In February 2025, Armstrong committed his future to Everton by signing a new three-and-a-half-year contract, extending his stay until June 2028, with an option for an additional year. On the same day, he secured a loan move to Derby County for the remainder of the season, aiming to gain valuable first-team experience.

It's been an impressive start to life at Derby for Armstrong, and he scored his first senior goal at the weekend in a 3-2 victory over Plymouth. His displays against Blackburn and Coventry also caught the eye, playing in a deeper midfield role.

The Toffees will be in the market for new signings in the summer transfer window, but they could save themselves millions by bringing Armstrong, described as a 'special talent' by journalist Jake Barker, into the squad. Not only does he look ready to make the step up and be a regular senior player for Everton, he's also capable of playing in multiple positions in midfield.

For the youth sides, Armstrong has played in the number 10 role on regular occasions, while he's being deployed in a slightly deeper position during his time at Derby.

With the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye currently out of contract later this year, the Toffees are going to need to oversee a huge rebuild in the middle of the park. New additions will be necessary, but keeping Armstrong in and around the club could save them millions considering his current ability and potential.

