Everton have a ‘20% chance’ of being relegated from the Premier League this season, despite their slow start to the campaign, ESPN pundit Don Hutchison has said.

The former Liverpool and West Ham United midfielder expressed confidence in Sean Dyche keeping the Toffees up, suggesting the Merseysiders will be ‘around the bottom five, bottom six’ once the season draws to a close.

Everton were beaten 3-2 by Aston Villa on Saturday, courtesy of Jhon Duran’s stunning long-range effort, and have lost their first four games of the season for the first time in 66 years.

The defeat at Villa Park was the second consecutive match where the Toffees have lost after being 2-0 ahead, with Dyche admitting there are ‘massive challenges ahead’ following a disappointing string of results.

Amid their Premier League struggles, Everton are in the process of a takeover bid by American businessman John Textor, who has been granted a period of exclusivity to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake in the club.

Textor’s potential deal is dependent on him selling his 45% stake in Crystal Palace.

Dyche Tipped to Keep Everton Up

Despite slow Premier League start

Hutchison, speaking on ESPN, suggested he still has faith in Sean Dyche to keep Everton up despite a troublesome season, rating the Toffees’ chances of relegation at around 20%:

“So they’re going to be around the bottom five, bottom six, but I’ve still got faith in Sean Dyche and he can get them out of trouble into a new stadium. So percentage-wise, I’m looking at about sort of 20%.”

Dyche, who joined Everton in January 2023, penned a two-and-a-half-year contract, which is set to run out in June 2025.

The Toffees' tactician replaced Frank Lampard and made a statement in his first game in charge, defeating then-league leaders Arsenal 1-0.

The former Burnley manager led the club to a 17th-placed finish in the 2022/23 campaign, before finishing 15th the following year.

Sean Dyche's Everton Record (2023-2024) Matches 66 Wins 23 Draws 16 Losses 28 Goals scored / conceded 82 / 103 Points per match 1.27

Reports have recently linked Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira with the Everton job, with The Sun suggesting that if John Textor gains control of the club, he would likely want the Portuguese tactician to replace Dyche.

Ferreira is under contract at Palmeiras until the end of next year, and his departure would reportedly require compensation.

Pickford Faces Everton Axe

Dyche eyes Nick Pope reunion

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s place in the Toffees’ starting line-up is under threat as Sean Dyche is reportedly eyeing a potential reunion with Newcastle United shot-stopper Nick Pope, journalist Alan Nixon has claimed.

According to the report, Pickford is one of the players under the most pressure after Everton’s winless start to the campaign, with Dyche already considering potential replacements in the January transfer window.

A regular for Everton since joining from Sunderland in 2017, Pickford has amassed over 280 appearances for the Toffees across all competitions and still has three years left on his contract, which expires in June 2027.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-09-24.